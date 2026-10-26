EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Aide Natalie Harp and Ally Howard Lutnick Were in 'Near-Constant' Contact With Kennedy Center Management, Per Court Filing

The filing identifies 19 text messages between Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca and Harp, Trump's executive assistant.

Eleven of those messages were exchanged on September 15, the same day the Kennedy Center's board voted for a third time to approve the building's temporary closure.

Attorneys also identified approximately 180 messages between Floca and Lutnick, whom they characterize as an intermediary between Trump and Kennedy Center leadership. The filing states: "Chairman Donald Trump has been in near-constant contact with Kennedy Center management directly and through intermediaries, including on the days of the Board's closure votes."

The contents of the disputed messages have not been publicly disclosed.