EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Aide Natalie Harp and Ally Howard Lutnick Were in 'Near-Constant' Contact With Kennedy Center Management, Per Court Filing
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's behind-the-scenes involvement in the Kennedy Center has come under fresh scrutiny after a court filing identified 19 text messages involving his longtime aide Natalie Harp and approximately 180 messages involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, attorneys for Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty allege that Trump's privilege log reveals "near-constant" contact with Kennedy Center management, including communications surrounding crucial board votes to temporarily close the facility.
Trump's Inner Circle Under Scrutiny
The filing identifies 19 text messages between Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca and Harp, Trump's executive assistant.
Eleven of those messages were exchanged on September 15, the same day the Kennedy Center's board voted for a third time to approve the building's temporary closure.
Attorneys also identified approximately 180 messages between Floca and Lutnick, whom they characterize as an intermediary between Trump and Kennedy Center leadership. The filing states: "Chairman Donald Trump has been in near-constant contact with Kennedy Center management directly and through intermediaries, including on the days of the Board's closure votes."
The contents of the disputed messages have not been publicly disclosed.
Hundreds of Messages Withheld
Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and Kennedy Center board member, is challenging the administration's plans to close the performing arts landmark for renovations. Her attorneys argue that the withheld communications could reveal how directly Trump influenced management decisions and the board's controversial closure votes.
The administration has invoked presidential communications privilege to prevent disclosure of certain records, maintaining that communications concerning Trump's official responsibilities deserve constitutional protection.
However, Beatty's lawyers contend that Trump's activities as Kennedy Center chairman cannot automatically be shielded from judicial scrutiny. They argue that the records concern the institution's operations and management rather than exclusively presidential decision-making.
Trump's Presidential Privilege Challenged
In an earlier court submission, White House deputy counsel Joshua Hoyt defended Trump's privilege claim, arguing that the president must be able to receive confidential advice concerning Kennedy Center operations.
Justice Department attorneys have also characterized Beatty's discovery demands as an improper intrusion into presidential deliberations.
But Beatty's legal team disputes that interpretation, arguing that the administration is withholding records essential to understanding decisions affecting the federally established institution.
The attorneys warn that without the communications, Beatty cannot obtain a complete account of the administration's actions.
Judge Asked to Intervene
The latest dispute follows a series of courtroom clashes over Trump's efforts to reshape the Kennedy Center.
The Kennedy Center subsequently moved toward a temporary shutdown, prompting further litigation over the administration's authority and the building's future.
Cooper also ordered officials to provide 30 days' notice before undertaking major physical changes to the property. Beatty's attorneys are now asking the judge to compel production of the withheld emails, texts and other records.
As of Monday, October 26, Cooper had not ruled on the latest request.
The dispute could determine whether communications involving Harp and Lutnick become available for examination as the Kennedy Center litigation continues.