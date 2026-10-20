EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Allies 'Locked in Bitter War' Over 'Missing Kennedy Center Millions'

Donald Trump's closest allies are embroiled in a bitter war over allegations millions of dollars intended for the Kennedy Center went missing, sparking an extraordinary White House feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The latest internal war erupted after Alina Habba Mildon – the president's former personal lawyer – accused Richard Grenell, Trump's former Venezuela envoy and ex-Kennedy Center chief, of misdirecting $5.6million allegedly earmarked for the Washington arts institution.

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Trump Orders Review of Alleged $17.6Million Transfer

Source: MEGA Alina Habba Mildon accused ex-Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell of diverting $5.6million.

Mildon, who recently married Turkish investor Turhan Mildon, raised the allegations during an Oval Office meeting, prompting Trump, 80, to involve White House counsel Will Scharf. Sources familiar with the confrontation say Mildon accused Grenell, 60, of directing her husband to transfer $17.6million in May 2025, with $5.6million supposedly reserved for the Kennedy Center. But she alleged the promised donation never reached the institution. The explosive accusations are said to have exposed deep divisions within Trump's inner circle, with Scharf now tasked with examining competing accounts of the disputed transaction.

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Richard Grenell Denies Kennedy Center Donation Claims

Source: MEGA Grenell categorically rejected claims that he diverted Kennedy Center donations.

Grenell has categorically rejected the allegations, insisting he neither received money from Turhan nor arranged for donations to be diverted. He insisted: "I've never asked for one cent to be sent somewhere else pretending it was for the Kennedy Center, and I've never received any payment from him." The controversy centers on a multimillion-dollar transfer to TX-AT, a Texas-based defense and security equipment company. Mildon allegedly told Trump that Grenell instructed her husband to make the payment, although the former envoy insists he had no involvement. Grenell is believed to have acknowledged consulting for TX-AT during 2024 but maintained his association with the company had ended before the disputed transfer. According to those familiar with the allegations, Turhan's lawyer subsequently supplied Scharf with text messages and a wire transfer receipt intended to substantiate the claims. One purported message from May 2025 allegedly showed Grenell offering to make Turhan the "American face down in V" – an apparent reference to Venezuela. Grenell denied sending the message or making any such proposal.

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Kennedy Center Launches Review of Financial Pledges

Source: MEGA A Kennedy Center spokesman confirmed an internal review of relevant financial pledges.

A Kennedy Center spokesman confirmed an internal review of relevant donations and financial pledges was underway, with findings expected to be presented to its board. The dispute, also reported by the publication, comes amid growing tensions over business opportunities in Venezuela, where Turhan has substantial commercial interests. Turhan, who says he is 29 despite official records listing him as 25, previously developed relationships with influential Republicans through Kennedy Center events. He pledged $270,000 following a gala concert but reportedly fulfilled the commitment only after journalists questioned the outstanding donation.

Venezuela Business Ties Add to Trump Inner Circle Feud

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Source: MEGA Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously sidelined attempts to influence Washington's policy.