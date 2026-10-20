Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Allies 'Locked in Bitter War' Over 'Missing Kennedy Center Millions'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allies are battling it out.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's closest allies are embroiled in a bitter war over allegations millions of dollars intended for the Kennedy Center went missing, sparking an extraordinary White House feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest internal war erupted after Alina Habba Mildon – the president's former personal lawyer – accused Richard Grenell, Trump's former Venezuela envoy and ex-Kennedy Center chief, of misdirecting $5.6million allegedly earmarked for the Washington arts institution.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Orders Review of Alleged $17.6Million Transfer

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alina Habba Mildon
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba Mildon accused ex-Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell of diverting $5.6million.

Mildon, who recently married Turkish investor Turhan Mildon, raised the allegations during an Oval Office meeting, prompting Trump, 80, to involve White House counsel Will Scharf.

Sources familiar with the confrontation say Mildon accused Grenell, 60, of directing her husband to transfer $17.6million in May 2025, with $5.6million supposedly reserved for the Kennedy Center.

But she alleged the promised donation never reached the institution.

The explosive accusations are said to have exposed deep divisions within Trump's inner circle, with Scharf now tasked with examining competing accounts of the disputed transaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Grenell Denies Kennedy Center Donation Claims

Photo of Richard Grenell
Source: MEGA

Grenell categorically rejected claims that he diverted Kennedy Center donations.

Grenell has categorically rejected the allegations, insisting he neither received money from Turhan nor arranged for donations to be diverted.

He insisted: "I've never asked for one cent to be sent somewhere else pretending it was for the Kennedy Center, and I've never received any payment from him."

The controversy centers on a multimillion-dollar transfer to TX-AT, a Texas-based defense and security equipment company.

Mildon allegedly told Trump that Grenell instructed her husband to make the payment, although the former envoy insists he had no involvement.

Grenell is believed to have acknowledged consulting for TX-AT during 2024 but maintained his association with the company had ended before the disputed transfer.

According to those familiar with the allegations, Turhan's lawyer subsequently supplied Scharf with text messages and a wire transfer receipt intended to substantiate the claims.

One purported message from May 2025 allegedly showed Grenell offering to make Turhan the "American face down in V" – an apparent reference to Venezuela.

Grenell denied sending the message or making any such proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Center Launches Review of Financial Pledges

Photo of Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

A Kennedy Center spokesman confirmed an internal review of relevant financial pledges.

A Kennedy Center spokesman confirmed an internal review of relevant donations and financial pledges was underway, with findings expected to be presented to its board.

The dispute, also reported by the publication, comes amid growing tensions over business opportunities in Venezuela, where Turhan has substantial commercial interests.

Turhan, who says he is 29 despite official records listing him as 25, previously developed relationships with influential Republicans through Kennedy Center events.

He pledged $270,000 following a gala concert but reportedly fulfilled the commitment only after journalists questioned the outstanding donation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set to Bring US-Style Halloween to UK For Their Children'

Wendi McLendon-Covey disputes Jeff Garlin's use of bipolar disorder to explain his past behavior.

EXCLUSIVE: Wendi McLendon-Covey Rejects Jeff Garlin's Bipolar Defense

Venezuela Business Ties Add to Trump Inner Circle Feud

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously sidelined attempts to influence Washington's policy.

His Venezuelan cement interests have also attracted scrutiny because of connections to associates of former president Nicolás Maduro, including businessman Alex Saab.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 55, previously sidelined both men's attempts to influence Washington's Venezuela policy. Mildon and Grenell, once political allies, are said to have since fallen out amid disagreements involving her husband.

Mrs. Mildon’s accusations were first reported on by Axios – and have not been independently verified.

It was reported Grenell said no financial transaction took place between him and Mildon, or entities related to him.

It added that it has already reported how Mildon faces the loss of his money-spinning cement business in Venezuela because of his ties to the inner circle of Mr. Maduro, who is in custody in the United States facing drug trafficking charges.

Officials and intelligence officers reportedly scrutinized Mildon’s relationship to the man who awarded him the cement contract, a Maduro associate named Alex Saab.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.