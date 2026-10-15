EXCLUSIVE: Trump Fights to Keep Secret Kennedy Center Conversations Hidden as Legal Battle Escalates

President Trump is fighting to keep his private conversations about the Kennedy Center under wraps as a bitter legal battle over the iconic performing arts venue intensifies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Trump's Justice Department filed a response on October 14, arguing that communications between the president, his advisers, and Kennedy Center officials must remain confidential under executive privilege.

The filing comes as Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty continues challenging plans to temporarily shutter the Washington, D.C., landmark for two years while extensive renovations take place.