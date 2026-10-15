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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Fights to Keep Secret Kennedy Center Conversations Hidden as Legal Battle Escalates

Donald Trump ,John F. Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

Trump is fighting to keep his private Kennedy Center communications confidential amid a legal battle over the venue's proposed two-year closure.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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President Trump is fighting to keep his private conversations about the Kennedy Center under wraps as a bitter legal battle over the iconic performing arts venue intensifies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Trump's Justice Department filed a response on October 14, arguing that communications between the president, his advisers, and Kennedy Center officials must remain confidential under executive privilege.

The filing comes as Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty continues challenging plans to temporarily shutter the Washington, D.C., landmark for two years while extensive renovations take place.

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Trump Invokes Presidential Privilege

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Photo of John F. Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy Center's proposed two-year shutdown remains at the center of a federal court battle.

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In the filing, government attorneys revealed that Deputy White House Counsel Joshua T. Hoyt formally invoked executive privilege at Trump's direction to prevent certain communications from being disclosed.

The administration is seeking to block Beatty's efforts to obtain documents, emails, and testimony concerning Trump's involvement in the Kennedy Center's management and operations.

The Justice Department argued that the requests threaten the constitutional separation of powers. "Requests for discovery that pertain to the President of the United States are no ordinary matter," government lawyers declared.

Attorneys also accused Beatty of pursuing an overly broad investigation into the president's decision-making.

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Trump's Secret Talks Under Scrutiny

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's lawyers argue his private discussions about the Kennedy Center are protected by executive privilege.

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The legal fight centers on the Kennedy Center's controversial proposed two-year closure, which has already faced judicial intervention.

A federal judge previously issued a preliminary injunction blocking the board's March 16 closure decision. The administration subsequently sought to dissolve that injunction after the board reconsidered renovation plans and reviewed extensive financial and construction materials.

Court papers acknowledge that Kennedy Center official Charles Matthew Floca spoke with Trump several times in January 2026. During those conversations, Floca recommended a concentrated 24-month shutdown as the most efficient and cost-effective way to address the building's infrastructure problems.

Trump's lawyers maintain that acknowledging those discussions does not entitle Beatty to examine additional confidential presidential communications.

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Questions Over Trump's Influence

Rep. Joyce Beatty
Source: MEGA

Rep. Joyce Beatty is seeking additional records concerning Trump's involvement in Kennedy Center decisions.

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Beatty has sought information about Trump's involvement in renovation decisions, including communications concerning the Center's finances, proposed demolition, and the timeline for closing the building.

Her discovery requests also raised questions about whether renovation funding or construction plans were connected to naming recognition for someone other than President John F. Kennedy. Government attorneys dismissed those inquiries as irrelevant to the remaining legal dispute.

They insisted the central question is whether the Kennedy Center's board fulfilled its legal responsibilities when approving the temporary shutdown.

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White House Demands Secrecy

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Photo of John F. Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

Renovation plans and naming recognition at the Kennedy Center have become points of contention in the lawsuit.

The administration maintains that the board independently reviewed substantial evidence supporting the renovations.

Trump's legal team further argued that presidential confidentiality protections extend to communications with advisers outside the White House when those discussions involve official presidential responsibilities.

The Justice Department said Beatty has already obtained thousands of pages of documents and conducted multiple depositions. Attorneys accused her of pursuing additional evidence without demonstrating sufficient legal justification.

The court has not resolved the executive privilege dispute in this filing, leaving the battle over Trump's Kennedy Center communications ongoing.

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