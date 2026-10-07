EXCLUSIVE: Trump Loses Bid to Keep Kennedy Center Renovation Plans Secret — Judge Orders Records Unsealed Despite 'Material Security Risk' Warning

The judge also ruled that a massive 163-page renovation report prepared by real estate giant JLL should be unsealed, although the administration will first be allowed to propose narrowly tailored redactions aimed at protecting genuinely sensitive information.

The dispute erupted over documents considered by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board during an August 13 meeting concerning whether to close the iconic building for renovations. Government lawyers fought the release of the JLL report, arguing it contains sensitive details about the heavily trafficked federal building.

Officials said the document includes "structural schematics, floor plans, points of ingress and egress, utility and maintenance infrastructure," as well as detailed information about restricted-access areas.