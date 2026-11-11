EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Sparks Fresh Romance Rumors With Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez has her eyes on her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein – and RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two were spotted arriving and leaving an L.A. party in October, reportedly in the same car.

The May-December couple – the Brit is 46 while Lopez is 11 years older – then made separate entrances and exits.

"Jennifer is obsessed. She's convinced Brett could be the one," a source told RadarOnline.com. "They've barely started dating, and she's already planning their future. She will never learn."