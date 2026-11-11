EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Sparks Fresh Romance Rumors With Brett Goldstein
Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has her eyes on her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein – and RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two were spotted arriving and leaving an L.A. party in October, reportedly in the same car.
The May-December couple – the Brit is 46 while Lopez is 11 years older – then made separate entrances and exits.
"Jennifer is obsessed. She's convinced Brett could be the one," a source told RadarOnline.com. "They've barely started dating, and she's already planning their future. She will never learn."
J.Lo's Steamy On-Set Chemistry Sparks Rumors
Rumors of a relationship were first sparked while the two were filming their R-rated Netflix rom-com. "They kept things professional on set, but their chemistry was undeniable," a source reports.
The cradle-robbing diva even shut down dating rumors while promoting the movie on Today in June.
"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," the Maid in Manhattan star insisted.
But insiders are now giving her denials the side-eye.
J.Lo Desperate to Reclaim A-List Status
As readers know, J.Lo has been on a desperate manhunt since splitting with fourth husband Ben Affleck in 2024, fueled by intense pressure to climb back onto the Hollywood A-list.
Besides the dissolution of Bennifer 2.0, she's suffered a string of professional setbacks, including the dismal performance of her This Is Me ... Now album and the cancellation of her 2024 tour amid sluggish ticket sales.
The breakup "damaged her image, so she's anxious to prove she's still a hot Hollywood commodity," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"That means finding a man that's at the very least on her 'level.'"
J.Lo's New Romance Sparks Fresh Fears
At first, she viewed the Ted Lasso funnyman just as a rebound, a source says. She didn't think he was a big enough star to restore her diva image, an insider told RadarOnline.com.
But no A-lister has taken the bait, so she's giving Goldstein a chance. Friends fear the All of You actor will not survive long in the bright J.Lo spotlight.
A source told RadarOnline.com, "Even Ben, who loves attention, couldn't handle the circus."