EXCLUSIVE: 'Roseanne' Writers' Bitter Feud Erupts Over Sitcom Credit

Furious, Arnold – who was hired as a Roseanne writer in 1989 and married sitcom queen Roseanne Barr in 1990 – lashed back on social media.

Lorre "thinks he's brilliant [and] beloved like Norman Lear but Chuck 'Chuckles' Lorre's a terrible human, an angry dry drunk who lies every time he opens his mouth," Arnold posted on X on Oct. 15.

Arnold, 67, also wrote Lorre "made $800,000 off the backs of very talented women [and] a naive, cracked-up Charlie Sheen," and "then trashes them all to make him feel cool, but don't worry, Chuck hates himself more than we ever could."

He also sneered at the "lame" notes Lorre tacked on each episode.

Lorre is "a bitter hack who actually believes his lame vanity cards at the end of his name shows are Paddy Chayefsky worthy," Arnold wrote, referring to the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the 1976 classic Network.

According to his memoir, Sitcom, Lorre joined the Roseanne staff in 1990 just as writer Danny Jacobson was leaving after being "fired by Roseanne for being talented."