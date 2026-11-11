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EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Eye TV Comeback After Wedding'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly seek a television comeback following rumors of a secret wedding.
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly seek a television comeback following rumors of a secret wedding.

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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ABC castoffs Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have tied the knot – nearly four years after being axed from Good Morning America when their affair was exposed – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo is desperate to stage a comeback and hope their marital status will boost their sagging star power.

"Amy and T.J. still feel like they have a lot to prove. They've done the podcast and kept themselves busy with other projects, but it's nowhere near the level they were at before everything blew up," a source shared.

"They really miss being on mainstream TV and having that kind of platform – not to mention the paychecks that came with it. They're not looking to go back to traditional network news, but they'd love to have a show where they can be themselves and work together."

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Disgraced Anchors Eye Major TV Comeback

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly hope to return to mainstream television after their departure from 'Good Morning America.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly hope to return to mainstream television after their departure from 'Good Morning America.'

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According to the insider, Robach and Holmes have kept in touch with influential people in the business and feel like they've waited long enough to be given another shot.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, were caught cozying up to one another in late 2022, while they were both still legally wed to their respective partners – Melrose Place hunk Andrew Shue, 59, and attorney Marilee Fiebig, 48, who have since coupled up themselves.

However, the anchors insist they were already separated from their now former spouses when they began their relationship.

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Secret Wedding Sparks Fresh Career Hopes

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The former 'GMA3' anchors reportedly married in a private ceremony in Arkansas on September 19.
Source: MBS/MEGA

The former 'GMA3' anchors reportedly married in a private ceremony in Arkansas on September 19.

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A recently unearthed registered marriage license shows the former GMA3 stars got hitched in a private ceremony in Arkansas on Sept. 19.

The state has a personal connection for Holmes, who was born in West Memphis, Ark.

The source said: "Now that they're married, they're hoping it'll help people see them in a different light, as a solid couple who are in it for the long haul."

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Couple Dreams of Major TV Comeback

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Sources claim Robach and Holmes hope to land a show together similar to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 'Live.'
Source: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources claim Robach and Holmes hope to land a show together similar to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 'Live.'

The source added: "Their dream would be to land something together, along the lines of what Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have [on ABC's daytime show Live].

"They know that's a pretty tall order, but they're not giving up. They still believe they have plenty to offer and would love nothing more than to prove everyone wrong with a big comeback in 2027 – if not sooner."

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