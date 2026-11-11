EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Eye TV Comeback After Wedding'

ABC castoffs Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have tied the knot – nearly four years after being axed from Good Morning America when their affair was exposed – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo is desperate to stage a comeback and hope their marital status will boost their sagging star power.

"Amy and T.J. still feel like they have a lot to prove. They've done the podcast and kept themselves busy with other projects, but it's nowhere near the level they were at before everything blew up," a source shared.

"They really miss being on mainstream TV and having that kind of platform – not to mention the paychecks that came with it. They're not looking to go back to traditional network news, but they'd love to have a show where they can be themselves and work together."