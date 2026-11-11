EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks 'Planning Retirement Amid Legal Battle'

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the country king, 64, was accused of r--- and sexual assault by a woman who worked as his makeup artist and hairdresser.

The woman, "Jane Roe," claimed he repeatedly harassed her, then r-ped her in 2019.

The Ask Me How I Know singer has denied the allegations and sued his accuser, claiming she is trying to extort him and defame his character, but in May 2025, a California appeals court denied his request to expedite a decision on whether his accuser can remain anonymous in court.

The case has not yet proceeded to trial.

"Garth is in a living h--- right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He's finding this to be the most stressful scenario he's ever dealt with in his life."

According to the source: "Garth is totally exasperated by the fact that this case is still ongoing. He's been imploring his lawyers to do whatever they can to speed the process along."