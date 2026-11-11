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EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks 'Planning Retirement Amid Legal Battle'

Garth Brooks is reportedly considering retirement as his ongoing legal battle raises new questions.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks is allegedly considering retirement as his ongoing legal battle raises new questions.

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Nov. 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Rumors are swirling that Garth Brooks is gearing up to retire after his tour ends in November – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's doing it to focus on his scandal-fueled, strained marriage to Trisha Yearwood.

"Garth feels like he needs to recommit to Trisha while he fights off the allegations against him," a source shared.

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Garth's Bitter Legal Battle Drags On

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Garth Brooks has denied the sexual assault allegations against him as his legal battle continues.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Garth Brooks has denied the sexual assault allegations against him as his legal battle continues.

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As RadarOnline.com readers know, the country king, 64, was accused of r--- and sexual assault by a woman who worked as his makeup artist and hairdresser.

The woman, "Jane Roe," claimed he repeatedly harassed her, then r-ped her in 2019.

The Ask Me How I Know singer has denied the allegations and sued his accuser, claiming she is trying to extort him and defame his character, but in May 2025, a California appeals court denied his request to expedite a decision on whether his accuser can remain anonymous in court.

The case has not yet proceeded to trial.

"Garth is in a living h--- right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He's finding this to be the most stressful scenario he's ever dealt with in his life."

According to the source: "Garth is totally exasperated by the fact that this case is still ongoing. He's been imploring his lawyers to do whatever they can to speed the process along."

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Garth's Bitter Legal Battle Drags On

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Trisha Yearwood has reportedly stood by Brooks despite the strain his ongoing legal troubles have placed on their marriage.
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Trisha Yearwood has reportedly stood by Brooks despite the strain his ongoing legal troubles have placed on their marriage.

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And while Yearwood has fully supported her husband throughout the ordeal, insiders say it has taken a toll on their marriage.

"It's been a big burden for her," the insider said. "The case has been a perennial dark cloud hanging over both their heads."

Sources shared Brooks wants to get off the road to get their marriage back on track.

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Garth Ready to Sacrifice Music Career

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Sources claim Brooks is considering retirement to focus on rebuilding his marriage with Yearwood.
Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources claim Brooks is considering retirement to focus on rebuilding his marriage with Yearwood.

The source added: "Garth knows how hard this all has been with Trisha, and coming home for good is his way of saying he is fully focused on making her happy again.

"He loves performing, and walking away from it is a sure way to let her know he's serious about trying to make things work again.

"He's achieved more than most artists could ever dream of, so there's really nothing left for him to prove.

"He's told friends he's at a place in life where he just wants to slow down and enjoy life with his wife."

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