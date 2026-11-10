Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Back in Custody After 'Cutting Off His Ankle Monitor' While on House Arrest for Child Abuse Material Charge

Meghan threw herself into the scandal by releasing a statement on October 23, claiming she'd known about the allegations against her dad for years.

The allegations came from Thomas' first wife, Roslyn Loveless, whom he divorced in 1975. She claimed he told her about traveling overseas for the purpose of having s-- with underage girls, included in a seven-page letter to the Met Police.

"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she began.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," Meghan added.

Prince Harry's wife has since come under fire for not raising the red flag with authorities herself about the highly troublesome allegations after learning about them or at any time in the eight years since.