Bill and Hillary Clinton Pose for Rare Photo Together as Marriage Crisis Rumors Swirl Around Ex-First Couple

However, while the playmakers celebrated, the real drama appears to be happening behind the scenes, after word that former White House intern and Bill's secret paramour Lewinsky is reportedly shopping a tell-all memoir.

The book could potentially spill some shocking new revelations about Lewinsky's scandalous affair with the former president that nearly destroyed his political career, not to mention his marriage, in 1998.

Any Lewinsky tome could not avoid the controversy with the president, which the now-53-year-old can finally reflect on.

"A lot of my progress during my dark decade really came about from integration and being able to integrate, like, 'OK, I couldn’t leave Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern, in the past,'" she recently revealed on a podcast. "Like, I had to find a way to not be ashamed and bring her with me, all the things."