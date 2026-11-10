Bill and Hillary Clinton Pose for Rare Photo Together as Marriage Crisis Rumors Swirl Around Ex-First Couple
Nov. 10 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton put on a happy face as the oft-troubled couple celebrated a family member's new business venture, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former First Couple has been at the center of marriage crisis rumors, especially amid word that Bill's former intern, Monica Lewinsky, is shopping a tell-all memoir about her affair with the 42nd president.
Bill and Hillary Clinton Enjoy a Date Night
The Clintons posed for a rare photograph together as they celebrated their nephew Tyler's new theater group. The two were seen smiling and seemingly enjoying each other's company.
A pair of photos in a much larger carousel on Instagram shows Bill, 80, and Hillary, 79, flashing big grins as they are surrounded by Tyler, the son of Bill's half-brother, Roger Clinton Jr., and the 32-year-old's theatre troupe.
"As both a theater-lover and a proud aunt, I was thrilled to see the debut production from Shepherd Collective, a new theater and film group with an exciting vision for the next generation of creatives," Hillary gushed in the post's caption.
"My nephew Tyler founded Shepherd Collective with a simple mission: to expand what’s possible for emerging artists," the former Secretary of State continued. "By bringing together talented creatives with a shared ambition, the goal is to turn their ideas into productions, their collaborations into opportunities, and their hard work into something tangible."
Monica Lewinsky Set to Tell All
However, while the playmakers celebrated, the real drama appears to be happening behind the scenes, after word that former White House intern and Bill's secret paramour Lewinsky is reportedly shopping a tell-all memoir.
The book could potentially spill some shocking new revelations about Lewinsky's scandalous affair with the former president that nearly destroyed his political career, not to mention his marriage, in 1998.
Any Lewinsky tome could not avoid the controversy with the president, which the now-53-year-old can finally reflect on.
"A lot of my progress during my dark decade really came about from integration and being able to integrate, like, 'OK, I couldn’t leave Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern, in the past,'" she recently revealed on a podcast. "Like, I had to find a way to not be ashamed and bring her with me, all the things."
Bill and Hillary Clinton Were Prepared to Destroy Monica Lewinsky
Lewinsky remains tight-lipped about the book, which will reportedly revisit her steamy affair with Bill, as well as his other flings, and chronicle her anti-bullying crusade after she herself became the target of a ferocious campaign to discredit her reputation by the Clinton White House.
"Bill and Hillary Clinton were perfectly willing to completely destroy Monica Lewinsky, and they and their demonic minions were going to call her a nut, a sl-t and a stalker, and the only thing that forestalled that was Bill’s DNA on a blue dress," said Robert Morrow, co-author of The Clintons' War on Women. "They were going to gut her."
Longtime political adviser Dick Morris revealed earlier this year that the former commander-in-chief secretly considered divorcing Hillary in the wake of the Lewinsky scandal – and even authorized confidential polling to gauge how a split might affect his political career.
Bill Clinton Begs for Forgiveness
Lewinsky was just a doe-eyed 22-year-old when she had an affair with the former prez beginning in 1995, changing both of their lives.
Insiders believe her bombshell book could be the ultimate revenge against the ailing former president, who tried to salvage his scandal-scarred reputation in his own 2024 tell-all, Citizen, by offering what critics considered a halfhearted account of his steamy 18-month affair with the former intern.
"I had apologized to (Lewinsky) and everybody else I wronged," Bill said at the time while promoting the book.