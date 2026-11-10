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EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Moore and Emma Heming Banded Together to Support Bruce Willis Through Dementia Battle — as Action Star 'Declines Mentally': 'They Know He Comes First'

Bruce Willis has been married twice.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis has been married twice.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

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Bruce Willis' ex Demi Moore has stood by his side following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia and banded together with his current wife, Emma Heming, to make his life as comfortable as possible.

One day before Moore's 64th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her relationship with Willis amid his heartbreaking health battle.

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Inside Bruce Willis' 2 Marriages

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Bruce Willis married Emma Heming in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis married Emma Heming in 2009.

Moore and Willis tied the knot in 1987. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed three daughters – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Although they split in the late '90s, they've remained amicable through the decades.

In 2009, Willis married Heming, and they went on to have two daughters of their own – Mabel and Evelyn.

Back in 2013, the Die Hard star revealed that "being a father" again in his 50s had been "great."

"I feel like I have the same amount of love I used to have, if not more," he told Telegraph. "I like getting up early, and I like looking after Mabel, and it’s just very exciting. It makes me very happy."

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'They Know He Comes First Now'

Demi Moore has been a big part of her ex-husband's life as his dementia diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore has been a big part of her ex-husband's life as his dementia diagnosis.

When the action legend, 71, was diagnosed with aphasia, the two mothers of his children came together as a major "support system" for him.

"They know he comes first now in their lives," a source previously told Radar. "Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."

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Families Put 'Past Grievances' Aside

A source claimed Emma Heming and Demi Moore decided to 'band together' to support Bruce Willis.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Emma Heming and Demi Moore decided to 'band together' to support Bruce Willis.

Although the families have had "clashes and hurt feelings" over the years, they were able to put those aside for the sake of Willis, according to the source.

"To see them band together like this is amazing," the source gushed. "Emma, Demi and Demi’s daughters are strong women with strong personalities and opinions – Demi can be particularly bossy and bend the more amiable Emma out of shape – but those past grievances seem trivial now."

"Bruce’s health and well-being are all that matters," added the source. "They’re his ‘girl squad,’ making plans for his future and rallying around in different ways."

Being Willis' current wife, Heming had "the brunt of his daily care," but she didn't have to feel "alone." The Substance actress, 63, would "help with the work," including delivering groceries and doing laundry.

As for some of his older daughters, following his diagnosis, Scout and Tallulah were "supportive" by "scouring for all the information on dementia" so that they could be "better prepared on how to fight this thing."

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Bruce Willis Has Declined 'Mentally'

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Bruce Willis 'doesn't have a full grasp' on the extend of his diagnosis, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis 'doesn't have a full grasp' on the extend of his diagnosis, according to a source.

As Radar previously reported, Willis has faced significant cognitive decline since his diagnosis and is not fully aware of the severity of his condition, according to another insider.

"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the insider claimed. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."

"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," noted the insider. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."

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