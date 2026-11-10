EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Moore and Emma Heming Banded Together to Support Bruce Willis Through Dementia Battle — as Action Star 'Declines Mentally': 'They Know He Comes First'

Although the families have had "clashes and hurt feelings" over the years, they were able to put those aside for the sake of Willis, according to the source.

"To see them band together like this is amazing," the source gushed. "Emma, Demi and Demi’s daughters are strong women with strong personalities and opinions – Demi can be particularly bossy and bend the more amiable Emma out of shape – but those past grievances seem trivial now."

"Bruce’s health and well-being are all that matters," added the source. "They’re his ‘girl squad,’ making plans for his future and rallying around in different ways."

Being Willis' current wife, Heming had "the brunt of his daily care," but she didn't have to feel "alone." The Substance actress, 63, would "help with the work," including delivering groceries and doing laundry.

As for some of his older daughters, following his diagnosis, Scout and Tallulah were "supportive" by "scouring for all the information on dementia" so that they could be "better prepared on how to fight this thing."