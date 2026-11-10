GOP House Rep. Calls for Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas to 'Receive the Death Penalty' After Being Charged With Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material: 'He Is a Sick Human'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Florida House Representative Anna Paulina Luna has called for the death penalty for Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, after he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, RadarOnline has learned.
As Radar previously reported, on November 6, Thomas was arrested in Florida following an FBI investigation.
Thomas Markle's Charges
He faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008.
Authorities said the seized materials included sexually explicit photographs allegedly depicting Thomas with underage girls.
Thomas, 82, had been living at a dementia care facility in Lakeland, Florida.
Following his arrest, a federal judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether his health and cognitive condition affect his ability to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense.
He appeared in U.S. District Court in Tampa, was released on his own recognizance, and was ordered to remain under home detention with electronic monitoring. He has not entered a plea.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's Demand
On Tuesday, November 10, Luna took to X and wrote, "I am calling for Thomas Markle to receive the Death Penalty.
"Agents seized items from his LA storage units including film negatives showing him (ID'd by a longtime witness) with a nude prepubescent girl, one involving apparent genital contact, plus other images of him with children in various stages of undress. He is a sick human."
Luna represents Florida's 13th Congressional District, which includes St. Petersburg and parts of Pinellas County on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Thomas' residency in Lakeland has nothing to do with Luna's congressional district, which covers a separate area of Florida. She is currently serving her second term and won reelection on November 3, securing a third term that begins in January 2027.
She defeated Democratic challenger Leela Gray, receiving 155,117 votes (49.5 percent) to Gray's 152,600 votes (48.7 percent), while independent Tony D’Arrigo received 5,779 votes (1.8 percent).
Her victory was aided by a Republican-controlled redistricting that strengthened the district's Republican lean by incorporating coastal Pasco County and removing more Democratic areas of St. Petersburg and Gulfport.
The redrawn district favored President Donald Trump by more than 13 percentage points.
Meghan Markle's First Public Appearance Since the Arrest
Meghan made her first public appearance on November 10, after her father was arrested the previous week, joining Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, a tribute to children who have died as a result of digital and social media harms.
The couple arrived together at the Parliament building.
They had originally been scheduled to deliver a joint speech, but Meghan withdrew from the address on November 9, the day prior, after news of the arrest became public.
Harry delivered the remarks alone, focusing on online child safety.
Meghan has not publicly commented on the arrest itself. In October, after earlier allegations surfaced, she issued a statement saying she was "deeply distressed" and that her "thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
Her latest appearance was intended to be the couple's first joint overseas engagement since moving back to the United Kingdom in August.