GOP House Rep. Calls for Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas to 'Receive the Death Penalty' After Being Charged With Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material: 'He Is a Sick Human'

He faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008.

Authorities said the seized materials included sexually explicit photographs allegedly depicting Thomas with underage girls.

Thomas, 82, had been living at a dementia care facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Following his arrest, a federal judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether his health and cognitive condition affect his ability to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense.

He appeared in U.S. District Court in Tampa, was released on his own recognizance, and was ordered to remain under home detention with electronic monitoring. He has not entered a plea.