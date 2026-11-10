Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Thomas Markle

GOP House Rep. Calls for Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas to 'Receive the Death Penalty' After Being Charged With Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material: 'He Is a Sick Human'

Photo of Anna Paulina Luna, Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has a bold demand when it comes to Thomas Markle.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Florida House Representative Anna Paulina Luna has called for the death penalty for Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, after he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, RadarOnline has learned.

As Radar previously reported, on November 6, Thomas was arrested in Florida following an FBI investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle's Charges

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6 following an FBI investigation linked to material found in Los Angeles storage units.

He faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008.

Authorities said the seized materials included sexually explicit photographs allegedly depicting Thomas with underage girls.

Thomas, 82, had been living at a dementia care facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Following his arrest, a federal judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether his health and cognitive condition affect his ability to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense.

He appeared in U.S. District Court in Tampa, was released on his own recognizance, and was ordered to remain under home detention with electronic monitoring. He has not entered a plea.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's Demand

Photo of Anna Paulina Luna
Source: MEGA

Anna Paulina Luna wants Thomas Markle to face the death penatly for his charges.

On Tuesday, November 10, Luna took to X and wrote, "I am calling for Thomas Markle to receive the Death Penalty.

"Agents seized items from his LA storage units including film negatives showing him (ID'd by a longtime witness) with a nude prepubescent girl, one involving apparent genital contact, plus other images of him with children in various stages of undress. He is a sick human."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Anna Paulina Luna
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's residency in Lakeland has nothing to do with Luna's congressional district.

Luna represents Florida's 13th Congressional District, which includes St. Petersburg and parts of Pinellas County on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Thomas' residency in Lakeland has nothing to do with Luna's congressional district, which covers a separate area of Florida. She is currently serving her second term and won reelection on November 3, securing a third term that begins in January 2027.

She defeated Democratic challenger Leela Gray, receiving 155,117 votes (49.5 percent) to Gray's 152,600 votes (48.7 percent), while independent Tony D’Arrigo received 5,779 votes (1.8 percent).

Her victory was aided by a Republican-controlled redistricting that strengthened the district's Republican lean by incorporating coastal Pasco County and removing more Democratic areas of St. Petersburg and Gulfport.

The redrawn district favored President Donald Trump by more than 13 percentage points.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Donald Trump,ICE Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Overwhelmed by ICE Lawsuits — Federal Prosecutors Admit They Can No Longer Defend Every Detention Case

Photo of Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, 69, Accused of Having 'Capacity to Inflict Physical Harm' in Bizarre Claim by Former Trump Administration Official

Meghan Markle's First Public Appearance Since the Arrest

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle made an appearance with her husband, Prince Harry, but she did not speak publicly at their joint event as planned.

Meghan made her first public appearance on November 10, after her father was arrested the previous week, joining Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, a tribute to children who have died as a result of digital and social media harms.

The couple arrived together at the Parliament building.

They had originally been scheduled to deliver a joint speech, but Meghan withdrew from the address on November 9, the day prior, after news of the arrest became public.

Harry delivered the remarks alone, focusing on online child safety.

Meghan has not publicly commented on the arrest itself. In October, after earlier allegations surfaced, she issued a statement saying she was "deeply distressed" and that her "thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Her latest appearance was intended to be the couple's first joint overseas engagement since moving back to the United Kingdom in August.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.