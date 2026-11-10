EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Overwhelmed by ICE Lawsuits — Federal Prosecutors Admit They Can No Longer Defend Every Detention Case

The extraordinary admission comes as federal courts face mounting challenges from individuals contesting their detention under the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

In the letter, Floyd revealed that dozens of immigration petitions are being filed every week in the Western District of Washington, placing significant pressure on federal attorneys.

"The USAO unfortunately does not have the available resources, at this juncture, to continue entering AUSA appearances in every one of the dozens of § 2241 Immigration Petitions filed each week," Floyd wrote.

The acting U.S. attorney explained that the growing caseload has affected prosecutors' ability to investigate individual petitions, prepare legal responses, and handle other civil litigation involving the federal government. He also cited the time-consuming demands of filing status reports, responding to motions, and complying with court scheduling orders.