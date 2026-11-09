Trump's New Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Dubbed 'Architect of Unconstitutional ICE Raids' as Top Dem Tells Him to 'Lawyer Up'

Garcia, D-Calif., issued the warning on Friday, November 6, after Trump selected Miller to replace Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff, a promotion that took effect on November 9.

"Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families," Garcia said in a statement released by House Oversight Democrats.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts," he added. "Stephen Miller should lawyer up."