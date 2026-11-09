Trump's New Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Dubbed 'Architect of Unconstitutional ICE Raids' as Top Dem Tells Him to 'Lawyer Up'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, warned new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to "lawyer up" over his role in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comments prompted Attorney General Todd Blanche to promise legal support as Democrats prepare to investigate key members of the current administration.
Robert Garcia Calls for Investigation Into Stephen Miller
Garcia, D-Calif., issued the warning on Friday, November 6, after Trump selected Miller to replace Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff, a promotion that took effect on November 9.
"Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families," Garcia said in a statement released by House Oversight Democrats.
"Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts," he added. "Stephen Miller should lawyer up."
Miller in Charge
Miller previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for policy and has been a leading figure in Trump's deportation program.
Trump announced the appointment on Friday, describing Miller as "one of my most trusted advisors," while saying Wiles would move to his political operation.
The president denied that the change was prompted by the Republicans' defeats in Tuesday's midterm elections.
"It's just time," Trump said.
DOJ Will Defend Miller
Blanche responded to Garcia on X that same day.
"The Chief of Staff already has a lawyer," he wrote. "The Attorney General of the United States and the Department of Justice."
Speaking on Sunday on CNN, Blanche defended the department's role representing executive branch officials who face congressional inquiries, arguing that the practice was not unique to the Trump administration.
He also criticized Democrats' planned investigations.
"If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer. It's me," he claimed.
Meanwhile, Garcia said that Miller was "at the center of the major policy decisions" in the administration and therefore warranted congressional scrutiny.
Trump's Post Midterms Announcement
Over the weekend, Trump claimed that the Democrats' threatened investigations were "extortion at the highest level" and directed the Justice Department to examine what he suggested was criminal conduct.
Blanche declined to rule out investigations of Democratic lawmakers but acknowledged that Congress does have constitutional oversight authority.
Democrats will gain control of the House and Senate when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.