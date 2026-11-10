EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Wife 'Shellshocked' as He's Jailed For Over 10 Years
Nov. 10 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher is said to be "totally shell-shocked" and "inconsolable" after her husband was sentenced to more than a decade in prison, bringing an emotional end to a trial that has left their family facing an uncertain future.
As RadarOnline.com reported from London, the 39-year-old children's author watched as predator Brand, 51, received a 10-year-and-six-month sentence at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, November 9.
Devastating Impact and Unwavering Courtroom Support
The former comedian was convicted of r--ing one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. Gallacher, the daughter of former professional golfer Bernard Gallacher, has stood by her husband throughout the proceedings – and sources tell us she intends to "stand by her man" throughout his prison sentence.
Gallacher looked overwhelmed in court as the sentence against her husband was delivered, bending forward in apparent distress.
Brand winked at his wife and replied: "We'll be OK", before being led away to begin his prison sentence.
The mother of three had attended the trial looking composed and confident, but appeared increasingly pale and exhausted as the proceedings continued.
By the sentencing hearing, the strain appeared unmistakable. Her hands were reportedly shaking as friends helped her leave the courtroom.
Gallacher was also heard quietly repeating: "It's OK, it's OK" as she made her way out of the building before departing in a black minivan.
During the sentencing hearing, Brand's defense lawyer, Ian Winter KC, described the impact of the convictions on Gallacher as "total devastation".
He told the court "words are completely inadequate" to describe her anguish, urging the judge to consider the consequences for Brand's family when determining his punishment.
Gallacher's visible distress contrasted with her reactions during the victim impact statements, when she was observed shaking her head as the women described their experiences.
She also nodded emphatically when one woman spoke about being targeted by online trolls who had accused her of "making it up."
Emotional Shellshock and Uncertainty for the Family
A source told Radar: "Laura has been trying to hold everything together throughout this ordeal, but the reality of Russell going to prison has been absolutely devastating. She knew what could happen, but nothing could have prepared her for seeing him taken away. It was an incredibly painful moment.
"She is now completely shell-shocked and inconsolable. She had spent weeks putting on a brave face, but when the sentence was handed down, the enormity of what had happened seemed to hit her all at once.
"Laura has remained fiercely loyal to Russell throughout everything. She has stood beside him despite the enormous pressure and public scrutiny. That hasn't changed, but supporting someone through a trial is very different from facing the prospect of years apart.
"Her biggest concern now will be the children and how she helps them understand what has happened. Their family life has been turned upside down, and Laura is facing the prospect of raising them without Russell at home. That is an enormous amount for anyone to deal with.
"The strain seemed to become more apparent as the trial went on. Laura initially appeared determined to remain composed, but by the end she looked exhausted. The sentencing was the culmination of weeks of incredibly difficult evidence and uncertainty.
"Laura now faces a completely different future from the one she had imagined. Russell's imprisonment changes almost every aspect of their family life. She has made it clear that she wants to stand by him, but there is no escaping how difficult the coming years could be."
High-Profile Convictions and Severe Courtroom Verdicts
The trial concluded on November 5 after a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.
The offenses occurred during the height of his entertainment career, including incidents involving women working in television and radio.
During his sentencing remarks handed down on Monday, November 9, Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator who had exploited his celebrity status and displayed what he called "staggering arrogance."
Brand denied the allegations throughout the trial, maintaining all his sexual encounters had been consensual.
The court heard emotional statements from four women involved in the case, who described the lasting psychological consequences of the assaults and the difficulties they faced in coming forward.
One woman told the court that the experience had left her struggling with anxiety, while another described the humiliation and fear she had endured for years.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed Brand will remain on the s-- offenders' register for life.
Police have also said investigations remain ongoing into two additional allegations of rape, which have not resulted in convictions.
Judicial Remarks and Sentence Reduction Factors
The judge told Brand in his sentencing remarks: "In many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023 when journalists collected and published allegations.
"Those public declarations you were a s-- offender allowed a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities many years before.
"[In sentencing], I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial of which the jury were not sure and found you not guilty."
The judge added he planned to reduce Brand's sentence by a year due to mitigating factors including no crimes being reported in the last 17 years and evidence supporting his good character, including work with addicts.