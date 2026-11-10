EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Wife 'Shellshocked' as He's Jailed For Over 10 Years

The former comedian was convicted of r--ing one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. Gallacher, the daughter of former professional golfer Bernard Gallacher, has stood by her husband throughout the proceedings – and sources tell us she intends to "stand by her man" throughout his prison sentence.

Gallacher looked overwhelmed in court as the sentence against her husband was delivered, bending forward in apparent distress.

Brand winked at his wife and replied: "We'll be OK", before being led away to begin his prison sentence.

The mother of three had attended the trial looking composed and confident, but appeared increasingly pale and exhausted as the proceedings continued.

By the sentencing hearing, the strain appeared unmistakable. Her hands were reportedly shaking as friends helped her leave the courtroom.

Gallacher was also heard quietly repeating: "It's OK, it's OK" as she made her way out of the building before departing in a black minivan.

During the sentencing hearing, Brand's defense lawyer, Ian Winter KC, described the impact of the convictions on Gallacher as "total devastation".

He told the court "words are completely inadequate" to describe her anguish, urging the judge to consider the consequences for Brand's family when determining his punishment.

Gallacher's visible distress contrasted with her reactions during the victim impact statements, when she was observed shaking her head as the women described their experiences.

She also nodded emphatically when one woman spoke about being targeted by online trolls who had accused her of "making it up."