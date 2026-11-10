Susie Wiles, 69, Accused of Having 'Capacity to Inflict Physical Harm' in Bizarre Claim by Former Trump Administration Official

"Before she joined the Trump administration, [she] was one of the top lobbyists in the country. She spent her career taking money from [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, who she was a top consultant for, the pharmaceutical industry, the pesticide industry," Means told Rogan.

He continued, "Susie Wiles, her career has been taking money from the industries and foreign governments who would pay her the most money. That's what she did. Nobody disputes that."

During his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Means accused Wiles of putting political donations ahead of children's health, claiming she personally shot down key MAHA initiatives to keep powerful sugar-industry donors happy.

"Calley, we can’t do this. I need sugar money," Means recalled Wiles allegedly telling him. "I need the money from the sugar people to win the midterms."

Means went on to accuse a powerful faction within Trump's inner circle of actively undermining the very agenda that helped propel the president back into the White House in 2024.

“There is a very concentrated group in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for,” he alleged, while claiming Blair has “explicitly catered to special interests against the will of the voters.”

Means said he believed that the duo's actions were happening "without Trump’s full knowledge."