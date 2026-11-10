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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Susie Wiles, 69, Accused of Having 'Capacity to Inflict Physical Harm' in Bizarre Claim by Former Trump Administration Official

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Source: MEGA

A former MAHA insider claimed Susie Wiles has the 'capacity to inflict physical harm.'

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Former MAHA official Calley Means has claimed that Donald Trump's recently fired Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, has the "capacity to inflict physical harm," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegation comes on the heels of 41-year-old Means' appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he unleashed a blistering attack on Wiles, 69, accusing the former powerful White House insider of corruption and of orchestrating a behind-the-scenes campaign to sabotage Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again agenda.

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Susie Wiles Accused of Having the 'Capacity to Inflict Physical Harm'

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Photo of Calley Means
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Calley Means made his accusations against Wiles on Joe Rogan's podcast, which aired the day she was fired by Trump.

The health advocate appeared on Rogan's podcast on November 6, alleging wrongdoing by Wiles and her close political colleague, James Blair, just hours before Trump fired her and replaced her with trusted advisor Stephen Miller.

"The amount of senior administration officials who have called me with stories of Susie’s deranged betrayals of President Trump is revolting," Means wrote in a tweet on Sunday, November 8. He continued, "People who know Susie well have warned me that she has the capacity to inflict physical harm, and I do not appreciate unhinged threats from James."

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Calley Means Tells Susie Wiles to 'Stop Playing Games'

Photo of Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Wiles called Means' accusations 'outrageous, defamatory, and provably false.'

Means went on to tag Wiles directly and ask, "I know you're very emotional right now but you need to stop playing games. What did I say that is untrue?"

The Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health author included an excerpt from an Axios story that read: "A spokesperson for Wiles told Axios, 'Calley Means' accusations are outrageous, defamatory, and provably false. Susie has dedicated her career to fighting for President Trump and the American people, and will not allow these lies to go unanswered.'"

Means served as a senior adviser at HHS, where he helped shape policies on food, nutrition, and fertility before abruptly quitting in late October and taking a parting shot at Washington's entrenched bureaucracy.

"I leave with tremendous respect for President Trump and RFK – two historic figures who are committed to confronting a corrupt DC bureaucracy that is doing everything possible to protect the status quo," he declared.

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Calley Means Accuses Susie Wiles of Taking 'A Stranglehold on Any Policy Decision'

Photo of Calley Means
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Means called Wiles 'the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history.'

Means' appearance on Rogan was taped before Trump ousted Wiles three days after Republicans suffered catastrophic losses in the midterm elections.

Means told Rogan, "I'll just get into details about who runs the White House. And there's a picture I have of the key people, but the White House – Susie Wiles is the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history, and she has taken a stranglehold on any policy decision. No policy decision gets done without her office giving it the okay. And it's absolutely systematic."

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Susie Wiles Accused of Catering to Special Interests 'Without Trump's Knowledge

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Photo of Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Means accused Wiles of corruption and putting political donations ahead of Trump's policy matters.

"Before she joined the Trump administration, [she] was one of the top lobbyists in the country. She spent her career taking money from [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, who she was a top consultant for, the pharmaceutical industry, the pesticide industry," Means told Rogan.

He continued, "Susie Wiles, her career has been taking money from the industries and foreign governments who would pay her the most money. That's what she did. Nobody disputes that."

During his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Means accused Wiles of putting political donations ahead of children's health, claiming she personally shot down key MAHA initiatives to keep powerful sugar-industry donors happy.

"Calley, we can’t do this. I need sugar money," Means recalled Wiles allegedly telling him. "I need the money from the sugar people to win the midterms."

Means went on to accuse a powerful faction within Trump's inner circle of actively undermining the very agenda that helped propel the president back into the White House in 2024.

“There is a very concentrated group in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for,” he alleged, while claiming Blair has “explicitly catered to special interests against the will of the voters.”

Means said he believed that the duo's actions were happening "without Trump’s full knowledge."

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