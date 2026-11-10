Pete Hegseth Fires Back at Looming Impeachment Threat as Defense Secretary Calls Effort 'a Farce' and 'a Stunt'

Hegseth wasted no time in delivering a blistering response to the impeachment charges, kicking off his Pentagon press conference by calling out Massie as "one disgruntled and defeated congressman" and blasting the impeachment push against him as "a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment."

The 46-year-old faces eight articles of impeachment introduced by Massie, primarily accusing him of violating federal law and the Constitution through military operations against Iran, Venezuela, and Yemen.

But Hegseth insisted that he had been carrying out "lawful military operations" that were a great success, and called Massie's move "a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it."

"In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, and in our case, successful ones at that," he said. "And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements.

"That’s what it is. Policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause."