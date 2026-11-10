EXCLUSIVE: How Elon Musk's Huge Election Gamble Ended in Crushing Defeat

Instead, Democrat James Talarico, 37, defeated Paxton by 12 points, while Republicans lost key statewide races. The result has raised serious questions about Musk's political influence and the effectiveness of his vast campaign operation.

A Republican strategist familiar with the campaign said: "Musk believed his money and political machinery could change the direction of the election. He committed an extraordinary amount of resources, particularly in Texas, but the results went completely against him. It was a hugely expensive gamble that failed to deliver.

"There was enormous confidence in what Elon thought he could achieve. He believed his approach to campaigning was more effective than traditional political operations. But there was a growing disconnect between that confidence and what was actually happening among voters.

"Texas became the defining mistake. More and more money was committed because the situation was deteriorating, but there was little evidence that the spending could fundamentally change the outcome. They were trying to rescue an election that was slipping away from them."

They continued, "There were also disagreements about where the money should go and whether the operation was reaching the right voters. Some believed the focus on turnout was too narrow. By the time the scale of the problem became clear, there was very little opportunity to change course.

"The damage goes beyond the money. Elon has built a reputation as someone who can deploy enormous resources and get results. This election challenges that perception. Republicans will inevitably be asking whether his involvement helped their candidates or simply failed to make the difference they expected.

"What makes this particularly painful is that Elon invested so heavily in his own backyard. Texas was supposed to demonstrate the strength of his political influence. Instead, it produced some of the most damaging results of the entire election. That is going to be difficult for him to ignore."