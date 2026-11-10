Eerie Note and Drawing Discovered Outside Bloody Home Where 3 Elderly Residents Were Found Dead
Nov. 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
A New Jersey postal service employee found himself in a horror movie after discovering an eerie note on a resident's door, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mailman Dom Clements called 911 when he came upon the home on Friday, November 6. When the Mount Holly Township Police Department (MHPD) arrived, they found a bloodied scene with three elderly people deceased inside.
'9-1-1 Inside'
The note read "9-1-1 Inside" with two sad faces at the bottom. MHPD confirmed their discovery when responding to the suspicious activity report. It's not known who left the note.
"Officers immediately secured the scene, and an investigation was initiated in coordination with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office," Chief Clifford Spencer said in a statement. "I want to reassure our residents that, based on the preliminary investigation, there is no ongoing threat to public safety."
Spencer offered reassurance to the public, placing residents' safety at the police department's top priority. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident," he said.
Mailman Speaks About His Harrowing Discovery
Clements talked to a publication about his encounter, in which he found the sign unusual. He found the mailbox to be sealed with clear tape, which was also used to tape the note up.
"I thought it was weird, because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, 'cause I'm the only one that goes to that house every day," Clements said. "And it's just like, nobody else can; you can't see that sign from outside."
The note had two "rudimentary" drawn frowning faces with Xs for eyes. Clements noted the drawer would only have room for two faces on the 8.5 x 11 sheet, despite there being three bodies. The USPS worker was still noticeably shaken up.
"That sign is so bizarre," he said. "That's not like that happens every day, you know? It's just, this is the first time I've ever, ever seen something like that."
The Deceased Were Siblings
Meanwhile, neighbor David Babcock said he was not surprised when he heard something terrible had happened inside the house, but never expected this. "We thought the house would get condemned and then they would send them to a group home," he noted.
Babcock said the residents included two brothers and their sister, believed to be in their 60s. He described them as longstanding community members who were nice and quiet. Authorities have not yet released the deceased's names or their causes of death.
The sister worked as a county crossing guard, and one of the brothers worked at the Boscov's department store.
The Investigation Continues
The investigation remains ongoing between the MHPD and BCPO. Chief Spencer requests "patience and understanding" as they work to uncover the case. BCPO intends to release further information when available.
According to BCPO, autopsies will be done over the weekend at the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
They have not commented if they are specifically looking for suspect.