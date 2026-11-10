Eerie Note and Drawing Discovered Outside Bloody Home Where 3 Elderly Residents Were Found Dead

Clements talked to a publication about his encounter, in which he found the sign unusual. He found the mailbox to be sealed with clear tape, which was also used to tape the note up.

"I thought it was weird, because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, 'cause I'm the only one that goes to that house every day," Clements said. "And it's just like, nobody else can; you can't see that sign from outside."

The note had two "rudimentary" drawn frowning faces with Xs for eyes. Clements noted the drawer would only have room for two faces on the 8.5 x 11 sheet, despite there being three bodies. The USPS worker was still noticeably shaken up.

"That sign is so bizarre," he said. "That's not like that happens every day, you know? It's just, this is the first time I've ever, ever seen something like that."