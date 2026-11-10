Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > news

Police Investigating After 27 Half-Marathon Runners Sought 'Medical Treatment for Unusual Symptoms' in Southern California

police investigating marathon runners medical treatment unusual symptoms
Source: UNSPLASH

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Participants in a Santa Barbara half marathon are recovering after experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Sunday, November 8, the Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals medically treated at least 19 people. While the cause is still unclear, some suspect heat may have played a role in the hospitalizations.

Article continues below advertisement

Illness Being Investigated

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Marathon logo
Source: SANTA BARBARA HALF MARATHON

Online speculation about the suspicious cause has people wondering if the runners were drugged somehow.

Article continues below advertisement

Cottage Health Public Relations Manager Cristina Cortez said the "larger than expected number" of people shared "similar symptoms of undetermined cause."

A statement issued by the Santa Barbara Police Department stated that investigations are taking place after multiple people sought "medical treatment for unusual symptoms after the event concluded."

Patients arrived via walk-ins, self-transportation, and ambulance.

Article continues below advertisement

Heat May Play A Role

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
Source: COTTAGE HEALTH

People were rushed to the emergency rooms of Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

Article continues below advertisement

Marathon event director David Monico recalled 15 people being transported by organizers from the medical tent to the hospitals. He noted that multiple people were treated for suspected heat exhaustion and dehydration during the trail and at the end.

About 7,500 people participated in the marathon, which was a 13.1 mile course. Water stations were provided on the route every 1.5 to 2.5 miles.

"There was no unusual symptoms or anything outside of the norm for a half marathon or a marathon or some type of endurance event," Monico said. "I hate to use the word normal, because if we get one transport we don’t like it, but for a lot of these endurance events you get transports, especially on these warmer days."

In Santa Barbara, temperatures unusually peaked for November, reaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit (or 27 degrees Celsius) by 10 am that day. Meteorologist Ryan Kitell reported that the highs usually reach lower to mid-70s during the month.

Article continues below advertisement

Runners Remark on Unexpected Heat

Christian Noyola and fiancé Claire Hindman
Source: ABC 7

Fellow runners reflected on this year's marathon being hotter than usual.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC 7 spoke with two runners, Claire Hindman and her fiancée Christian Noyola, about their experiences.

"The heat definitely threw me off a bit," Hindman said, with Noyola adding, "Unfortunately, I was suffering a lot honestly."

As for onlooker Eric Metoyer, he waited for his wife at the finish line when he heard the call for paramedics several times. Runner Jessica Metoyer said, "Last year, I didn't participate in the race, but I don't think it was this hot."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, 69, Accused of Having 'Capacity to Inflict Physical Harm' in Bizarre Claim by Former Trump Administration Official

Pete Hegseth has angrily responded to threats he will soon be impeached.

Pete Hegseth Fires Back at Looming Impeachment Threat as Defense Secretary Calls Effort 'a Farce' and 'a Stunt'

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators Urge People to Seek Proper Treatment

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

police investigating marathon runners medical treatment unusual symptoms
Source: UNSPLASH

As of November 9, Cottage Health reported that a total of 27 marathon runners had arrived at the Santa Barbara and Goleta emergency rooms. According to a statement from them, 24 patients were treated and discharged that morning.

The three left were in stable condition.

Police are urging any participants who feel ill to seek proper medical attention from healthcare professionals. They are asking anyone to contact authorities if they have information on the event, or if anyone else has unusual symptoms.

"We hope that each of the participants return to their family and friends safely, but at this moment we do not have any additional information," Monico said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.