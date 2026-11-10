Police Investigating After 27 Half-Marathon Runners Sought 'Medical Treatment for Unusual Symptoms' in Southern California

On Sunday, November 8, the Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals medically treated at least 19 people. While the cause is still unclear, some suspect heat may have played a role in the hospitalizations.

Participants in a Santa Barbara half marathon are recovering after experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

Online speculation about the suspicious cause has people wondering if the runners were drugged somehow.

A statement issued by the Santa Barbara Police Department stated that investigations are taking place after multiple people sought "medical treatment for unusual symptoms after the event concluded."

Cottage Health Public Relations Manager Cristina Cortez said the "larger than expected number" of people shared "similar symptoms of undetermined cause."

Marathon event director David Monico recalled 15 people being transported by organizers from the medical tent to the hospitals. He noted that multiple people were treated for suspected heat exhaustion and dehydration during the trail and at the end.

About 7,500 people participated in the marathon, which was a 13.1 mile course. Water stations were provided on the route every 1.5 to 2.5 miles.

"There was no unusual symptoms or anything outside of the norm for a half marathon or a marathon or some type of endurance event," Monico said. "I hate to use the word normal, because if we get one transport we don’t like it, but for a lot of these endurance events you get transports, especially on these warmer days."

In Santa Barbara, temperatures unusually peaked for November, reaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit (or 27 degrees Celsius) by 10 am that day. Meteorologist Ryan Kitell reported that the highs usually reach lower to mid-70s during the month.