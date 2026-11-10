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Dana W. White Speaks Out on 'Press Secretary Mix-Up' After UFC CEO Reportedly Turns Down White House Gig

Photo of Dana W. White, Donald Trump, Dana White
Source: DANA W. WHITE/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Dana W. White doesn't sound too interested in the job.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's announcement that he had offered UFC CEO Dana White the vacant White House press secretary position sparked a wild theory that the president made a major fumble.

Dana W. White, a former Pentagon chief spokesperson who served under then-Defense Secretary James Mattis, addressed the speculation after social media users questioned whether Trump had intended to appoint her instead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship executive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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'You Have the Wrong Dana White'

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Photo of Dana W. White
Source: DANA W. WHITE/YOUTUBE

Dana W. White responded to the news, saying there was a mixed up.

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"To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White," she wrote on LinkedIn.

"I've stood at a podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never been in an octagon. I'd like to keep it that way."

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Trump Offers UFC CEO the Job

Photo of Dana White
Source: MEGA

Trump recently offered the UFC boss the Press Sec. job.

Trump announced on November 7, on Truth Social, that he had offered the position to the UFC boss, describing him as a "violent Fighter and Warrior."

The president also suggested White bring several UFC fighters to Washington to serve as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump wrote at the time.

The announcement prompted widespread attention, particularly after Trump posted an AI-generated cartoon depicting the UFC chief conducting a White House press briefing with fighters surrounding him. Dana also played along, sharing an AI-generated image of himself behind the White House briefing room podium with the caption, "On to the next chapter."

As Radar previously reported, Trump subsequently acknowledged that the announcement was a joke, explaining the suggestion of bringing UFC fighters into the administration was intended to make that clear.

"I will tell you, I was only kidding. But Dana loves the idea, and there's only one Dana. He's great," Trump told reporters. Dana, meanwhile, indicated that he planned to meet with Trump in Washington on November 9.

"I'm flying to Washington, D.C., right now," he said while promoting a boxing event in London.

"I'm going to meet with him; we have a meeting on Monday. So I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."

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Who Is the Other Dana White?

Photo of Dana W. White
Source: DANA W. WHITE/YOUTUBE

Dana W. White previously served as the Pentagon's chief spokesperson under Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The other Dana White has an extensive background in government communications, national security, and corporate strategy. She served as Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Pentagon chief spokesperson under Mattis.

Her responsibilities included advising senior Defense Department officials, overseeing media relations and coordinating communications involving the military and combatant commands.

Her career also includes work on the Senate Armed Services Committee, serving as a foreign policy adviser to John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and working as an editorial writer for The Wall Street Journal in Hong Kong.

Dana W. later founded 1055 Grady LLC, a strategic communications consultancy, and held a communications position with the Renault-Nissan Alliance in Paris.

Her professional background is distinct from the UFC executive's career, which has centered on sports promotion and business. However, there is no confirmed evidence that she was formally considered for the White House position.

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Trump and Dana White's Longtime Relationship

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Photo of Donald Trump, Dana White
Source: MEGA

UFC CEO Dana White has been a longtime Trump supporter, speaking at three Republican National Conventions.

Meanwhile, Dana has been a vocal Trump supporter for years, speaking at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

He also attended Trump’s inauguration and has maintained a close personal relationship with the president. The pair’s relationship extends beyond politics.

Trump hosted a UFC event on the White House South Lawn in July 2026 as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

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