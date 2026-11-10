Dana W. White Speaks Out on 'Press Secretary Mix-Up' After UFC CEO Reportedly Turns Down White House Gig

Trump announced on November 7, on Truth Social, that he had offered the position to the UFC boss, describing him as a "violent Fighter and Warrior."

The president also suggested White bring several UFC fighters to Washington to serve as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump wrote at the time.

The announcement prompted widespread attention, particularly after Trump posted an AI-generated cartoon depicting the UFC chief conducting a White House press briefing with fighters surrounding him. Dana also played along, sharing an AI-generated image of himself behind the White House briefing room podium with the caption, "On to the next chapter."

As Radar previously reported, Trump subsequently acknowledged that the announcement was a joke, explaining the suggestion of bringing UFC fighters into the administration was intended to make that clear.

"I will tell you, I was only kidding. But Dana loves the idea, and there's only one Dana. He's great," Trump told reporters. Dana, meanwhile, indicated that he planned to meet with Trump in Washington on November 9.

"I'm flying to Washington, D.C., right now," he said while promoting a boxing event in London.

"I'm going to meet with him; we have a meeting on Monday. So I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."