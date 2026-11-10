Epstein Abuse Survivor Claims Modeling Agency 'Put Her in Danger' by Sending Her to Disgraced Financier's Florida Home for 'Photoshoots'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
A woman who says she was r-ped by vile predator Jeffrey Epstein has accused the head of her modeling agency of putting her directly in the late financier's clutches by sending her to two photo shoots at his Florida mansion, while he was serving time for s-- offenses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The assignments allegedly took place in 2009, while Epstein was serving time behind bars for soliciting prostitution from a minor. However, he had secured a controversial work-release arrangement that allowed him to leave jail during the day when the alleged assault occurred.
'My Agency Put Me In Danger' With Epstein
A woman who only wanted to be identified as Roza told the BBC that she was just 18 years old and had been in the United States for barely a month after arriving from Uzbekistan when she was allegedly dispatched to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion by the American division of MC2 Model Management.
The agency's U.S. operations were headed at the time by Jeff Fuller, who has since moved on to run another modeling outfit, The Source Models.
"My agency's job was to protect me, and they failed. In fact, they put me in danger. And for that, they should be held accountable," she told BBC World Service.
Roza Accuses Her Agency of Putting Her in Epstein's Clutches
Roza noted of Fuller, "My agency knew exactly where I was. So Jeff knew exactly where I was going."
The former model produced a potentially damning expense statement that appeared to show Fuller personally arranged her flight out of Palm Beach following her second photoshoot at Epstein's mansion, despite the modeling executive previously insisting he had no idea she had been sent to the convicted s-- offender's home.
Epstein Hired Roza As His Assistant
Roza claims the photoshoots landed her a job as Epstein's assistant, a position other survivors say the predatory financier used as a cover to lure young women into his web of sexual abuse.
She alleges Epstein went on to repeatedly assault her.
Fuller has yet to respond to the BBC's latest allegations, although he previously insisted he did not know about the abuse she claims to have suffered.
Roza claimed the supposedly professional photoshoots were anything but, with Epstein's then-girlfriend, Nadia Marcinko, snapping the pictures instead of a professional photographer.
The young model quickly sensed something was off, recalling the bizarre sessions as "strange...there was no stylist." Even more questionable, the photos never saw the light of day, leaving Roza convinced the entire operation was an elaborate setup orchestrated by Epstein and MC2.
Roza Urges Other Epstein Survivors to 'Speak Out'
The Source Models failed to respond when confronted with the BBC's findings.
Meanwhile, Sigrid McCawley, the lead attorney representing more than 100 Epstein victims, revealed how modeling agencies allegedly played a crucial role in feeding his insatiable appetite for young women.
"Epstein said to many people he wanted three different girls a day. Think about those numbers," McCawley said, explaining how model scouts helped identify potential victims.
"The [model] scouts were really critical because they were the ones who were identifying the type of woman that Epstein liked."
As for Roza, she hopes that exposing her alleged ordeal with Epstein will inspire other survivors to finally speak out.
"There are many, many survivors out there who never speak, because it's scary. So to all my sister survivors… you know me now. You know my name. I say, reach out," she urged.