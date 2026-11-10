Epstein Abuse Survivor Claims Modeling Agency 'Put Her in Danger' by Sending Her to Disgraced Financier's Florida Home for 'Photoshoots'

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Roza told the BBC that she was just 18 years old and had been in the United States for barely a month after arriving from Uzbekistan when she was allegedly dispatched to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion by the American division of MC2 Model Management.

The agency's U.S. operations were headed at the time by Jeff Fuller, who has since moved on to run another modeling outfit, The Source Models.

"My agency's job was to protect me, and they failed. In fact, they put me in danger. And for that, they should be held accountable," she told BBC World Service.