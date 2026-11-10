Ole Miss Launches Investigation Into White Female Students Caught on Camera Making Racist Gestures Outside Black Students' Apartment
Nov. 10 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
The University of Mississippi is investigating white women who made racist remarks outside a Black student's apartment, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tasha Bolton, mother of a freshman at the university, shared Ring camera footage from outside her daughter's off-campus apartment on Facebook. In the video, two women are seen pounding their chests and making ape noises in front of the camera, while a third trails behind them.
Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Outrage
"My daughter sent me this video from her Ring camera at her apartment... She has 2 Black roommates. The girls on the video live upstairs from them," Bolton wrote.
"The video has been shared with university administration, and we want answers. Specifically, what steps will be taken to address this behavior and ensure accountability?"
The footage was also uploaded to TikTok by student Jakiyra Metcalf on November 6. The TikTok quickly went viral, sparking outrage among students and viewers nationwide.
The video made its way to University of Mississippi staff. In a November 8 letter by Vice Chancellor Dr. Shawnboda Mead, she confirmed the white women are students at the school.
School Officials Launch Investigation
"The behavior depicted in this video is deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable. We condemn the behavior as it does not reflect our university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day... Racism and actions that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity have no place in our campus community," the Vice Chancellor wrote.
She assured the situation is being investigated by the Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance Office and the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct.
"While student privacy laws limit what we can share about individual students, including any potential disciplinary action, please know that this matter is being taken seriously," Mead wrote.
The Vice Chancellor further confirmed the students "directly impacted" were contacted and offered resources, support, and space to vocalize their concerns.
She urged others impacted to contact Ole Miss's University Counseling Center and the UMatter: Student Support & Advocacy office.
Family Members Speak Out
One of the students' grandfathers, Vincent Ford, spoke to a publication about the incident.
"It was somewhat laughable at first until things started sinking in. You start thinking about where you're at, the type of atmosphere Mississippi brings in itself, and then the realization starts setting in," Ford explained.
He said he and his wife spoke to their granddaughter and assured her they'd "get to the bottom" of the incident to guarantee she's safe.
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Speculation Mounts
Since the TikTok, which has been viewed millions of times, was uploaded, viewers have tried to identify the white women.
The Vice Chancellor wanted students to know that "no members of our sorority community" were involved, as some viewers speculated.
As of November 9, the women's identities have not yet been confirmed.
Regardless, the incident has been distressing for students on campus.
"I like to think that people don’t see me like that. I’m just a person like everybody else is. Very upsetting to think that maybe people are thinking other things while they’re looking at me while I walk on campus," one sophomore student interviewed said.