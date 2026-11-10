Ole Miss Launches Investigation Into White Female Students Caught on Camera Making Racist Gestures Outside Black Students' Apartment

"My daughter sent me this video from her Ring camera at her apartment... She has 2 Black roommates. The girls on the video live upstairs from them," Bolton wrote.

"The video has been shared with university administration, and we want answers. Specifically, what steps will be taken to address this behavior and ensure accountability?"

The footage was also uploaded to TikTok by student Jakiyra Metcalf on November 6. The TikTok quickly went viral, sparking outrage among students and viewers nationwide.

The video made its way to University of Mississippi staff. In a November 8 letter by Vice Chancellor Dr. Shawnboda Mead, she confirmed the white women are students at the school.