Donald Trump Blasts Republican Congressman Thomas Massie for Attempting to Impeach Pete Hegseth — 'Total Loser'

"Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth," he wrote. "With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached."

At the press conference earlier on Monday, when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Hegseth being the target of an impeachment effort led by Massie, the president vented his anger.

"Massie's a loser," he claimed. "He's a loser just like you at CNN."