Donald Trump Blasts Republican Congressman Thomas Massie for Attempting to Impeach Pete Hegseth — 'Total Loser'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has dubbed Republican congressman Thomas Massie a "total loser" for trying to impeach Pete Hegseth.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, defended Hegseth on Truth Social and ripped outgoing Congressman Massie, whose reasons for removing the Defense Secretary include "high crimes and misdemeanors."
'Pete Hegseth Should Be Praised, Not Impeached'
"Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth," he wrote. "With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached."
At the press conference earlier on Monday, when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Hegseth being the target of an impeachment effort led by Massie, the president vented his anger.
"Massie's a loser," he claimed. "He's a loser just like you at CNN."
Trump Takes on Reporters
MS NOW's Vaughn Hillyard later became the object of Trump's wrath after asking about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Who are you with?" Trump shot back.
After the reporter identified his network, Trump criticized White House reporter and their network.
"MS Now gets the worst ratings ... used to be MSDNC ... you're a fake network," he said. "What a joke you are."
Hegseth 'Was Very Effective at Extrajudicial Killing'
Massie's dry sense of humor shown through on Monday while blasting Hegseth during a press conference on Capitol Hill.
"The reality is, we're not indicting him for being bad at his job. In fact, he was very effective at killing schoolchildren in Iran. He was very effective at extrajudicial killings," the politician claimed. "There's no argument in these impeachment articles that he's ineffective. The argument here is that he's broken laws and he's violated the Constitution."
"I hope he addresses the eight articles and doesn't get up and misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and g-- for being for this impeachment," he joked. "I may have just given you half his speech."
Massie is pushing the resolution for a vote this week, likely on Wednesday, after Congress has resumed session following a midterm elections bloodbath for Republicans.
The question now is how many Republicans will back the measure after the party's devastating losses in last week's midterm elections.
With 214 Democrats seated in the House, the party needs only three more Republicans to join them in the impeachment vote. Massie is one, so at least two more Republicans need to turn.
Meanwhile, Hegseth has called Massie "a disgruntled, defeated congressman" and accused him of dropping "sham articles of impeachment."