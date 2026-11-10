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30 Best Online Reputation Management Companies (Full Ranking)

best online reputation management companies full ranking
Source: Supplied

Nov. 10 2026, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET

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Key Points

  • TheBestReputation (TBR) scores 96 out of 100 and has a 5.0 rating from Clutch, ranks 201 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and public case studies.
  • 30 companies were scored against 7 weighted criteria. Verified reviews (25), proven results (20), range of services (15), transparency (15), third-party recognition (10), ethical (10), and experience (5).
  • 3 types of online reputation management companies exist. Full-service reputation management companies, software solutions, and legal experts.
  • Prices range from a few hundred to $5,000+ depending on how much they can do. Match the level of service to your requirements when comparing prices.

Why Reputation Management Matters More Than Ever

AI-generated answers determine who will get the sale, the job opportunity, the position on the board of directors or even an audience with the investors before one word is spoken. This applies to whether you use the term reputation management for local businesses or reputation management for corporations, as this study shows below why it has become standard practice.

The numbers behind the stakes

Finding

Figure

Source

Consumers who read local business reviews

97%

BrightLocal 2026

Will only use a business rated 4.5 stars or higher (17% in 2025)

31%

BrightLocal 2026

Less likely to choose a business after negative reviews

77%

BrightLocal 2026

Only trust reviews from the last three months

74%

BrightLocal 2026

Use ChatGPT or other AI tools for business recommendations (6% in 2025)

45%

BrightLocal 2026

Read AI-generated review summaries before deciding

82%

BrightLocal 2026

Revenue lift per extra Yelp star, independent restaurants

5% to 9%

Harvard Business School

Global ORM market, 2025

$6.88 billion

Mordor Intelligence via IBTimes

Projected ORM market, 2030

$12.57 billion

Mordor Intelligence

Executives naming lost revenue as the top impact of a reputation event

41%

Deloitte via IBTimes

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Three Shifts that Changed the Job in 2026

1. AI answers are the new first impression. BrightLocal's 2026 survey found 45% of consumers now ask ChatGPT or a similar tool for business recommendations, up from 6% a year earlier, and 40% say they trust those AI recommendations. When a model summarizes a person or company, it pulls from whatever is already ranking. If the top results are wrong or hostile, the AI answer will be too. TheBestReputation's State of ORM 2026 report notes that more than 60% of searches now end without a click, which means the summary is often the only thing a searcher reads.

2. Standards keep rising. The proportion of people who require 4.5 or more stars doubled within a single year; 19% expect an answer on the same day to the reviews, and 50% say that the use of templates reduces their likelihood of purchase. What is an acceptable review profile in 2025 becomes an alarm bell in 2026.

3. Recency beats volume. Because 74% of customers trust reviews posted within the last three months, reputation management now requires ongoing campaigns that will continuously push positive and accurate information across all channels, including Google, review websites, media coverage, and even artificial intelligence.

What does it mean? The companies that will be worth hiring in 2026 will not be selling you one trick. They will manage your search, media, reviews, and AI visibility as one strategy.

How We Scored and Ranked these Companies

Every company was scored out of 100 on the same seven criteria, using only publicly verifiable information as of November 2026, whether it sells online reputation management to individuals, business reputation management to small and mid-sized companies, or corporate reputation management to enterprises. No company was ranked on self-reported satisfaction or marketing copy.

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The Scoring Rubric

Criterion

Weight

Full points for

Verified client reviews

25

High ratings with real volume on Clutch, Google, G2 or Trustpilot

Documented results

20

Public case studies or reviews with measurable outcomes

Service breadth and depth

15

Removal, suppression, reviews, PR, crisis and AI visibility, not one tactic

Transparency

15

Published minimums, short contracts, honest limits

Third-party recognition

10

Independent rankings, awards, press, BBB

Ethical methodology

10

White-hat SEO, policy-compliant removals, no fake reviews

Track record and stability

5

Years in business, team size, ownership stability

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How the Data Was Gathered

  • Review Sites: Profiles on Clutch, Google Business Profile, G2, Trustpilot, and DesignRush sites were reviewed for each company in late October and early November 2026. Review numbers vary every day; therefore, consider numbers as snapshots.
  • Company Websites: Services, pricing information, case studies, and contract information were obtained from the respective firm’s website.
  • Independent Information: Rankings of The CMO, IBTimes, Everything-PR, Aiken House, TechBehemoths, and DesignRush sites were cross-checked to identify consistent presence of companies and reasons thereof.
  • Public Sources: Inc. 5000 ranking, Better Business Bureau Accreditation, state business registration, and mergers and acquisitions were included in the track-record factor calculation.

What We Did Not Do

  • No companies were scored on the basis of their size or revenues. An equally large PR company having revenues of $500 million and a smaller 12-person specialty firm are both scored on seven equally weighted criteria.
  • Software platform providers were not penalized for lack of removal services, and specialists were not penalized for lack of software sales. Each company was scored based on its performance according to its stated capabilities and compared to the challenges it can address.
  • The review profiles of firms that could not be validated or firms facing any allegations of search manipulation were excluded from consideration.

Scores are editorial assessments. Two firms with the same score can be very different fits for the same client, which is why each profile ends with a "best for" line.

Each company is profiled in rank order below. Profiles 11 through 30 carry a compact scorecard that lists the seven criteria in rubric order: reviews (25), results (20), breadth (15), transparency (15), recognition (10), ethics (10), track record (5).

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The 30 Best Reputation Management Companies of 2026 at a Glance

TheBestReputation leads with 96 points. The table below ranks all 30 companies by total score, with headquarters, founding year, the client type each fits best and the pricing model each publishes.

Rank

Company

Score

Headquarters

Founded

Best for

Pricing

1

TheBestReputation

96

Williamsburg, VA

2017

Best overall; removal, crisis, AI visibility

$5,000+ min, cancel anytime

2

Reputation X

90

Mill Valley, CA

2005

SEO suppression, Wikipedia

About $150/hr

3

Go Fish Digital

89

Raleigh, NC

2005

Search-led ORM, review cleanup

$5,000+ min

4

Reputation House

88

Dubai, UAE

2010s

Enterprise digital risk platform

Platform plus services

5

Igniyte

87

Leeds, UK

2009

UK and EU law, right to be forgotten

$10,000+ min

6

Five Blocks

86

New York, NY

2003

Corporate search presence via partners

$50,000+ min

7

Digital Crisis Management

85

Miami, FL

2025

Active crises, AI Overview fixes

Custom, written scope

8

Reputation.com

85

San Ramon, CA

2006

Enterprise review and CX analytics

SaaS

9

Birdeye

84

Palo Alto, CA

2012

AI reviews, listings, messaging

SaaS

10

Percepto Digital

84

Tel Aviv, Israel

2007

GenAI reputation, multilingual

$10,000+ min

11

Reputation Management Consultants

83

Irvine, CA

2006

Search cleanup plus PR

$5,000+ min

12

Minc Law

83

Cleveland, OH

2011

Defamation, court-ordered removal

Legal fees

13

BrandYourself

82

New York, NY

2010

DIY personal ORM

Freemium plus managed

14

ReputationDefender

82

Sunnyvale, CA

2006

Privacy, data-broker removal

Subscription

15

Sitrick And Company

81

Los Angeles, CA

1989

Litigation and crisis PR

Retainer

16

5W Public Relations

81

New York, NY

2003

PR-led reputation, GEO

Retainer

17

InternetReputation.com

80

Denver, CO

2010

Affordable cleanup

Custom, lower entry

18

Reputation Resolutions

80

Englewood, CO

2013

Negative search cleanup

About $149/hr

19

Reputation911

79

Mendon, MA

2010

Full-service ORM for SMBs

Custom

20

Gadook

79

Orlando, FL

2007

Brand building for individuals

Month to month

21

RepuGen

78

Brentwood, TN

2016

HIPAA healthcare reviews

SaaS per provider

22

Blue Ocean Global Technology

78

New York, NY

2011

Legal-informed ORM plus web

$100 to $149/hr

23

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

77

Arlington, TX

2005

Reviews inside a marketing retainer

Monthly packages

24

Podium

77

Lehi, UT

2014

Text-based review collection

SaaS

25

Yext

76

New York, NY

2006

Listings and reviews at scale

SaaS

26

ReviewTrackers

75

Chicago, IL

2012

Review monitoring and analytics

SaaS

27

Edelman

75

Chicago, IL

1952

Global corporate reputation counsel

Retainer

28

Aiken House

74

Pittsburgh, PA

Not disclosed

SEO-first ORM for founders

Custom

29

Removify

74

Melbourne, Australia

2019

Fake-review removal

Pay on success

30

WebFX

73

Harrisburg, PA

1996

Reviews inside a large agency

Monthly packages

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Scores are out of 100 and reflect the seven weighted criteria described above. Founding years and headquarters come from company websites and verified directory profiles; where a company reports more than one date, the earliest operating year is used.

1. TheBestReputation: Best overall business and corporate reputation management company of 2026

Score: 96/100 · Williamsburg, Virginia · Founded 2017 · thebestreputation.com

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best online reputation management companies full ranking
Source: Supplied
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TheBestReputation (TBR) comes out first because it is the only company in this list that offers the best of all services under one senior team, which includes a 100 percent perfect record of reviews that are fully verified, real-life examples of successful campaigns along with numbers, national expansion, and a full-stack approach. The company provides online reputation management for individuals, business reputation management for growing firms, and corporate reputation management for enterprises and publicly listed companies, and deals with problems that other companies shy away from, like negative media, legal issues, forum posts, complaints websites, and cyber-attacks.

Scorecard

Criterion

Points

Why

Verified client reviews

25/25

5.0 on Clutch (29 reviews, Premier Verified); 5.0 on Google (21); 4.8 on DesignRush

Documented results

20/20

Four public case studies with budgets and outcomes

Service breadth and depth

15/15

Removal, suppression, crisis, PR, branding, SEO, AI visibility

Transparency

14/15

$5,000 minimum and rates published; cancel anytime; full pricing by quote

Third-party recognition

10/10

Inc. 5000 No. 201; The CMO No. 1; TechBehemoths; DesignRush; Forbes Business Council

Ethical methodology

10/10

Policy-compliant removals; client sign-off; NDA; no promised outcomes

Track record and stability

2/5

Founded 2017; 1,934% growth; younger than 15-year incumbents

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What TheBestReputation does for business and corporate reputation management

  • Content and review removal: de-indexing and takedown strategies for news, aggregator, forum, and review-site content where policy or legal grounds exist, scoped separately so clients know exactly what they are paying for.
  • Search suppression: authoritative content, earned media and technical SEO that pushes harmful results off page one when they cannot be removed.
  • Crisis management: rapid-response corporate reputation management for active news cycles, litigation and review attacks, including coordination with in-house legal and communications teams.
  • Media relations and branding: the positive side of business reputation management: placements in national and trade publications, executive branding, original data campaigns and speaking opportunities.
  • AI visibility: monitoring and correcting how ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity describe a person or brand, powered by its own AIOverview platform.
  • SEO and local SEO: organic growth programs for businesses that want search to replace paid acquisition.
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Proven Results: The Case Studies

TBR publishes its business reputation management and corporate reputation management case studies with budgets, timelines, and client ratings attached, which is rare in an industry built on confidentiality.

Case

Challenge

Result

Investment

Pharmaceutical crisis

Negative press from a product legal dispute dominating page one

Negatives pushed down within six months; related searches cleaned up

$60,000 to $250,000

Staffing company PR and ORM

Inaccurate media coverage; other firms had failed

Major-publication articles at the top of search since January 2024; 5.0 rating

$10,000 to $50,000

Wellness platform SEO

Needed relevant organic visitors

Organic traffic up substantially; priority keywords on page one; ongoing since 2023

$50,000 to $200,000

Real estate SEO

Dependent on costly paid ads

Organic traffic now double paid traffic; 5.0 rating

$10,000 to $50,000

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What Verified Clients Say

The following comments come from reviews on Clutch and Google. Reviewers are identified by role and industry only, and the engagements span business reputation management, PR, SEO, and corporate reputation management work.

  • An executive at a financial services firm stated that negative material was suppressed on Google search while Google Business Profile strength improved from "weak" to "very strong," further stating that the results became visible almost instantly.
  • The founder of a specialty coffee brand claimed a doubling of conversion rate and an increase in traffic by 160%, while the add-to-cart actions were increased by 218%, claiming that the team put in effort into finding out what works and didn't apply ready solutions.
  • The founder of an artificial intelligence technology company stated coverage of the firm in 11 media outlets reached an audience of about 21 million, the increase in domain rating from 2 to 20, as well as No. 1 Google position for the targeted terms.
  • The CEO and co-founder of a wellness platform said what made the firm special was transparency of all processes.
  • The executive at a digital marketing education provider claimed that the team didn't miss any deadlines, including once, and the sales representatives closed deals more easily thanks to the validation provided by the search presence.
  • A Google reviewer claimed that the case was handled with absolute discretion, speed, and precision.

Independent Recognition

  • Inc. 5000 (2025): No. 201 nationally with 1,934% three-year growth, placing TBR in the top 4% of honorees and making it the fastest-growing reputation management firm in the United States. Inc. profile
  • The CMO: ranked No. 1 among reputation management companies. The CMO ranking
  • Clutch: Premier Verified, 5.0 rating, listed among top reputation management companies in 2025.
  • DesignRush: verified top ORM firm with a 4.8 directory rating. DesignRush profile
  • TechBehemoths: 2025 award for SEO excellence in the United States. TechBehemoths profile
  • IBTimes: ranked No. 1 in its Top Reputation Management Companies in 2026 feature.
  • Aiken House: named the first call for complicated situations involving press, legal history or multi-source negativity in its 2026 executive ORM ranking.
  • Better Business Bureau: A+ rating.
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How an Engagement Works

  1. Free confidential analysis. Our clients specify the target and the time sensitivity of their issue. TBR analyzes search results, review pages, media coverage, and machine-generated answers prior to our first strategy call.
  2. Strategy call. We go over what we’ve discovered and what we think we can accomplish, along with what is beyond the scope of reputation management.
  3. Custom plan and proposal. The removal effort is scoped independently of the suppression and PR efforts in both business reputation management campaigns and corporate reputation management programs. All agreements are cancel at any time.
  4. Kickoff and KPIs. Target material is cataloged, positive material is gathered, and KPIs are set in writing.
  5. Execution with a senior team. TBR’s CEO, chief strategy officer, and director of growth participate in client meetings personally. Deliverables are tracked in our portal by our clients, and we regularly report in on the status of projects. Our clients have an option for white-glove support in legal and communications efforts.

Pros and Considerations

Pros: perfect verified review record; published case studies with budgets and ratings; one team for removal, suppression, PR, and AI visibility across business reputation management and corporate reputation management engagements; senior-led accounts; no long-term contracts; proprietary AI-answer monitoring.

Considerations: minimum project size of $5,000 means it is not built for a single bad review on a budget; complex removal and crisis engagements run several months and are priced accordingly.

Best for: corporate reputation management for executives, founders, public figures and enterprises; business reputation management for professionals in law, finance and medicine and for companies facing press exposure, litigation or review attacks; agencies and law firms that need discreet white-label ORM support.

Contact: thebestreputation.com/contact · (800) 378-0333 · Why clients choose TBR

2. Reputation X

Score: 90/100 · Mill Valley, California · Founded 2005 · reputationx.com

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best online reputation management companies full ranking
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Reputation X is among the original ORM companies and the most potent pure-play suppression company featured here. If the content can't be deleted, Reputation X creates authoritative content, white-hat backlinks, and SEO to beat it. Moreover, Reputation X is among the few companies with genuine Wikipedia skills, an important feature for executives who have search dominated by their Wikipedia article. This company produces more educational content than most other competitors and is very transparent regarding their process.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

21/25

5.0 on Clutch; DesignRush No. 1; modest volume

Documented results

18/20

Public case studies, finance and PR clients

Service breadth

12/15

Suppression, content, Wikipedia; little removal

Transparency

14/15

$150/hr and process published

Recognition

9/10

DesignRush No. 1; long press record

Ethics

10/10

White-hat, well documented

Track record

5/5

20-plus years

Pros: methodology transparency; Wikipedia capability; long track record. Considerations: suppression is slower than removal; not a crisis-response shop.

Best for: executives and companies with content that cannot be removed and who want an SEO-forward, long-term strategy.

3. Go Fish Digital

Score: 89/100 · Raleigh, North Carolina · Founded 2005 · gofishdigital.com

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best online reputation management companies full ranking
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Go Fish Digital grew out of search engineering, and its reputation practice still reads that way: search suppression, review management across Google, Yelp and Glassdoor, and free tools such as a Google Autocomplete checker that lets anyone see which predictions attach to their name. The firm reports removing 256 negative reviews and lifting star ratings across 69 locations for one multi-location client. It is now part of Agital, a digital marketing group that joined the Inc. 5000 in 2024.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

22/25

5.0 on Clutch; 4.9 for cost

Documented results

18/20

Multi-location review results published

Service breadth

13/15

Suppression, reviews, SEO; limited legal removal

Transparency

12/15

$5,000 minimum; hourly rate undisclosed

Recognition

9/10

Long directory presence; Agital Inc. 5000

Ethics

10/10

Search-engineering approach

Track record

5/5

20-plus years; larger group behind it

Pros: technical depth; free diagnostic tools; multi-location review experience. Considerations: ORM is one practice among several; part of a larger holding company.

Best for: brands with review problems across many locations and companies that want ORM integrated with broader SEO.

4. Reputation House

Score: 88/100 · Dubai, UAE, with offices in the United States and Hong Kong · reputation.house

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Reputation House considers itself a digital risk protection firm as opposed to a firm in advertising. Its Risk Control Center solution tracks search engine results, media mentions, review sites, and AI-powered responses using a single dashboard, while its free RiskCheck assessment solution compares a business with its competition within minutes. The business posted revenues of $6.56 million for fiscal 2025, representing a 60% increase year on year, serving governments, firms, and individuals through over 1,000 engagements.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

18/25

Strong awards; fewer US platform reviews

Documented results

17/20

Published revenue; research division

Service breadth

15/15

Monitoring, SERM, AI search, crisis, removal

Transparency

13/15

Free diagnostic; platform pricing on request

Recognition

10/10

Stevie and Gazet International awards

Ethics

10/10

Research-driven, policy-compliant

Track record

5/5

Over a decade; audited growth

Pros: true platform plus expert team; AI-answer monitoring built in; international coverage. Considerations: enterprise orientation and pricing; US review footprint is still growing.

Best for: multinational corporations and public bodies that want continuous risk monitoring across search, media and AI.

5. Igniyte

Score: 87/100 · Leeds and London, United Kingdom · Founded 2009 · igniyte.co.uk

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Igniyte is the longest-established UK specialist and the firm to call when the problem sits under UK or EU law. Its team works on right-to-be-forgotten requests, defamation challenges and GDPR-based removals alongside PR, content, review management and SEO. It publishes a $10,000 minimum and a $150 to $199 hourly band, and its experts are regularly quoted in Forbes, the Financial Times, The Times and the BBC.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

20/25

High Clutch rating; moderate volume

Documented results

17/20

Confidential clients; press-documented outcomes

Service breadth

14/15

ORM, removal, PR, reviews, SEO, crisis

Transparency

14/15

Minimum and rates published

Recognition

9/10

UK national press

Ethics

10/10

Legal-first removals

Track record

3/5

17 years; small team

Pros: jurisdictional expertise US firms lack; senior attention; media credibility. Considerations: small team; US clients may prefer a domestic partner.

Best for: UK and European executives and brands, and anyone whose content lives on UK or EU platforms.

6. Five Blocks

Score: 86/100 · New York, New York, with a development center in Jerusalem · Founded 2003 · fiveblocks.com

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best online reputation management companies full ranking
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Five Blocks is a technology-enabled reputation management firm with more than 70 experts using an AIQ platform to track the presence of brands and executives in search and AI responses. The company operates mainly through PR agencies, communications departments, and law firms, and that’s why it doesn’t show up often in consumer directories, despite the fact that it is rather big. The starting point of engagement costs $50,000. The company also released some early research into LLM descriptions of businesses.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

17/25

5.0 on Clutch; few public reviews by design

Documented results

18/20

Data-driven reporting; AI research

Service breadth

13/15

Search, Wikipedia, analytics; no removal or reviews

Transparency

13/15

Minimum published; partner-sold

Recognition

10/10

Cited by The New York Times

Ethics

10/10

Analytics-based

Track record

5/5

20-plus years; 70 specialists

Pros: proprietary technology; senior analysts; deep corporate experience. Considerations: $50,000 minimum; built for Fortune 1000 and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Best for: large corporations and public-company executives working through counsel or a PR firm.

7. Digital Crisis Management

Score: 85/100 · Miami, Florida · Founded 2025 · digitalcrisismanagement.com

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Digital Crisis Management is the most recent firm to make it on the list and is climbing the rankings at the fastest pace. Digital Crisis Management specializes in where the damage happens in 2026: Google search, AI Overviews, and viral events that spread more quickly than PR. The services offered by this firm include negative content suppression, removal, mugshot cleanup, review recovery, and fixing inaccuracies in AI-generated responses.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

22/25

5.0 on Clutch and G2; volume building

Documented results

15/20

Notable clients; few public case studies yet

Service breadth

14/15

Suppression, removal, crisis, AI Overview fixes

Transparency

14/15

Written scope; free consultation

Recognition

7/10

Aiken House, DesignRush; young brand

Ethics

10/10

Policy-based removals

Track record

3/5

First year of operation

Pros: AI-answer specialization; responsive boutique model; accountability in writing. Considerations: short track record; results will need time to accumulate publicly.

Best for: individuals and companies in an active crisis, and anyone whose AI Overview is wrong.

8. Reputation.com

Score: 85/100 · San Ramon, California · Founded 2006 · reputation.com

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Reputation.com, now branded simply as Reputation, is the largest enterprise reputation platform in the category. It centralizes review monitoring, review requests, listings, surveys, and customer-experience analytics for healthcare systems, auto dealer groups, retailers, and other organizations with hundreds or thousands of locations, and ties ratings to operational data through CRM, ticketing, and call-center integrations.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

22/25

Hundreds of G2 and Capterra reviews

Documented results

18/20

Customer stories by vertical

Service breadth

11/15

Software only; no removal or PR

Transparency

11/15

Enterprise quotes

Recognition

10/10

Category leader in analyst reports

Ethics

9/10

Compliant review collection

Track record

4/5

20 years; PE-backed

Pros: scale; analytics depth; integrations. Considerations: it does not fix a bad news article or remove a defamatory post; best paired with a services firm for those.

Best for: CX and marketing leaders at multi-location enterprises.

9. Birdeye

Score: 84/100 · Palo Alto, California · Founded 2012 · birdeye.com

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Birdeye combines review generation, review response, listings management, messaging, social, and surveys in one platform, with configurable AI agents that draft responses and surface insights. It is the platform most often chosen by mid-market and enterprise brands that want automation across many locations, and it has moved earlier than most competitors toward AI-search positioning.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

23/25

Thousands of verified software reviews

Documented results

17/20

Customer results by vertical

Service breadth

11/15

Software only; no removal or PR

Transparency

12/15

Tiered plans; enterprise quotes

Recognition

9/10

Consistent G2 leader

Ethics

8/10

Compliant; automation needs care

Track record

4/5

14 years; well funded

Pros: breadth of automation; AI agents; strong reviews. Considerations: more than a single-location business needs; not a fix for press or legal content.

Best for: multi-location brands that want review, listing, and messaging automation in one place.

10. Percepto Digital

Score: 84/100 · Tel Aviv, Israel · Founded 2007 · percepto-digital.com

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Percepto pairs traditional suppression and digital PR with a dedicated generative-AI practice that monitors and shapes how ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity describe a client. The firm published research in December 2024 on which reputation tactics actually change ChatGPT's answers, and in 2025 partnered with an AI analytics startup to measure brand portrayal in answer engines. It publishes a $10,000 minimum and a $150 to $199 hourly band.

Criterion

Score

Notes

Verified reviews

17/25

5.0 on Clutch; modest volume

Documented results

17/20

DesignRush case studies with budgets

Service breadth

14/15

ORM, GenAI, PR, SEO, GEO, crisis

Transparency

14/15

Rates and minimums published

Recognition

9/10

Agency awards; original research

Ethics

10/10

Content and PR based

Track record

3/5

19 years; 10 to 49 staff

Pros: AI-answer expertise; multilingual placements; original research. Considerations: small international team; very large campaigns may stretch capacity.

Best for: executives and brands that need multilingual positioning and want AI answers handled as a first-class channel.

11. Reputation Management Consultants

Score: 83/100 · Irvine, California · Founded 2006 · reputationmanagementconsultants.com

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Reputation Management Consultants (RMC) is a large, long-running Irvine firm that pairs search cleanup with public relations for professionals, firms, and executives. Clutch lists 14 verified reviews at 4.9, a $5,000 minimum and a $150 to $199 hourly band, and reviewers repeatedly cite bi-weekly update calls and content quality. The team of 50 to 249 is one of the biggest among US specialists.

Scoring: 21 · 16 · 13 · 13 · 7 · 9 · 4

Pros: depth of staff; published pricing; strong communication record. Considerations: fewer public case studies than the top five; less AI-answer specialization.

Best for: law firms, medical practices and professional services businesses that need business reputation management with a PR component.

12. Minc Law

Score: 83/100 · Cleveland, Ohio · Founded 2011 · minclaw.com

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Minc Law stands out in this list because it is a law firm that specializes in providing its services. The firm only deals with defamation and internet issues, such as content deletion, harassment, and digital privacy. It has handled over 350 cases in 26 states and has been listed in the Chambers USA 2026 directory of First Amendment litigation firms. If you require a subpoena, an injunction, or an award of money (the firm has won a case for an Ohio physician for $338,000 plus on a Yelp defamation case), then Minc Law is a good choice. Google gives it a 4.8-star rating from over 100 reviews.

Scoring: 22 · 18 · 9 · 12 · 10 · 10 · 2

Pros: real legal leverage; court-ordered removals; Chambers-ranked. Considerations: litigation is slower and costlier than suppression; not a marketing or PR shop.

Best for: individuals and businesses facing provable defamation, extortion, or anonymous attacks, often alongside an ORM firm such as TheBestReputation that handles the search and PR layers.

13. BrandYourself

Score: 82/100 · New York, New York · Founded 2010 · brandyourself.com

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BrandYourself is the largest direct-to-consumer personal reputation company in the United States. Its

free scan grades a person's search results and social media risk, the paid software walks users through fixing them, and managed plans add a human team for people who want it done for them. It is the most accessible entry point to online reputation management for job seekers, students, and early-career professionals.

Scoring: 20 · 15 · 11 · 14 · 9 · 9 · 4

Pros: published pricing; free diagnostic; self-serve option. Considerations: built for individuals, not corporate crises; managed tiers are lighter than specialist firms.

Best for: individuals who want to improve their own search results on a budget.

14. ReputationDefender

Score: 82/100 · Sunnyvale, California (part of Gen Digital) · Founded 2006 · reputationdefender.com

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ReputationDefender is the oldest consumer ORM brand and now sits inside Gen Digital, the company behind Norton. Its strength is privacy: removing personal data from broker and people-search sites, then layering personal and executive branding on top. Packages are published, which is rare, and the parent company's scale brings stability.

Scoring: 19 · 15 · 12 · 13 · 10 · 9 · 4

Pros: privacy and data-broker removal; published packages; stable ownership. Considerations: productized service; serious corporate or press problems need a more hands-on firm.

Best for: private individuals and executives who want personal data off the web and a cleaner personal search presence.

15. Sitrick And Company

Score: 81/100 · Los Angeles, California · Founded 1989 · sitrick.com

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Sitrick And Company is the reference name in litigation and high-profile crisis communications, with a 35-year record defending executives, entertainment figures, and companies through lawsuits, investigations, and scandals. Reputation defense is its entire business, and as of 2026, it is founder-owned again. It works the press and legal layers rather than search results.

Scoring: 15 · 18 · 12 · 11 · 10 · 10 · 5

Pros: unmatched crisis pedigree; newsroom relationships; discretion. Considerations: retainer pricing; no search suppression or review work; not built for small businesses.

Best for: public figures and companies in litigation or an active media crisis.

16. 5W Public Relations

Score: 81/100 · New York, New York · Founded 2003 · 5wpr.com

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5W is one of the largest PR firms in the USA that offers services in online reputation management, along with crisis management and creative engine optimization. It uses its in-house media team to create its earned-media footprint that is appreciated by both Google and AI. The thing to note here is that the owners of Everything-PR, the ranking company of 5W, also own 5W; thus, Everything-PR ranks 5W as number one on its own list.

Scoring: 16 · 17 · 13 · 10 · 10 · 10 · 5

Pros: scale; media relationships; AI-visibility work in-house. Considerations: retainer model; reputation is one practice among many.

Best for: consumer brands and corporate reputation management programs that want PR, crisis, and AI visibility from one large agency.

17. InternetReputation.com

Score: 80/100 · Denver, Colorado · Founded 2010 · internetreputation.com

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Internet Reputation established its reputation as a company that specializes in deleting pages online and providing personal ORM services at affordable prices, and achieved the milestone of 10,000 pages deleted within a short period of time, ranking 583rd in the Inc. 5000 list in 2015. The company is based in Denver and is a division of Marca Global.

Scoring: 19 · 16 · 13 · 13 · 8 · 9 · 2

Pros: accessible pricing; removal experience; broad service menu. Considerations: mixed employee reviews; less executive-level depth than the top ten.

Best for: individuals and small businesses that need practical cleanup without an enterprise budget.

18. Reputation Resolutions

Score: 80/100 · Englewood, Colorado · Founded 2013 · reputationresolutions.com

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Reputation Resolutions is a Colorado specialist that DesignRush names best for negative search result cleanup. It publishes an hourly rate of about $149 and minimums starting at under $10,000, and its Clutch reviews are a perfect 5.0. The firm handles repair, enhancement, and protection for both companies and individuals.

Scoring: 20 · 15 · 12 · 14 · 7 · 10 · 2

Pros: clear pricing; focused scope; strong reviews. Considerations: small review volume; limited crisis and legal reach.

Best for: professionals with a handful of damaging search results and a defined budget.

19. Reputation911

Score: 79/100 · Mendon, Massachusetts · Founded 2010 · reputation911.com

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Reputation911 is a full-service firm covering search suppression, content removal, review management, monitoring, and personal branding for professionals and small firms. It has operated for 15 years in the Boston area and appears consistently in DesignRush and other directory rankings.

Scoring: 19 · 15 · 13 · 12 · 7 · 10 · 3

Pros: full menu; long tenure; responsive boutique model. Considerations: pricing on inquiry; modest public proof relative to the leaders.

Best for: small businesses and professionals in the Northeast that want one firm for search, reviews, and branding.

20. Gadook

Score: 79/100 · Orlando, Florida · Founded 2007 · gadook.com

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Gadook approaches reputation as a brand strategy: who you are, what should exist about you online, and where it should live. Business News Daily named it the best reputation management service for individuals, citing month-to-month terms and an estimated starting cost near $600 per month. Clutch shows a 5.0 rating, a $5,000 minimum, and a $100 to $149 hourly band.

Scoring: 20 · 14 · 12 · 14 · 8 · 10 · 1

Pros: proactive brand building; flexible terms; white-hat approach. Considerations: very small team; not a crisis or legal specialist.

Best for: founders and executives who want to build thought leadership while repairing search results.

21. RepuGen

Score: 78/100 · Brentwood, Tennessee · Founded 2016 · repugen.com

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RepuGen is a HIPAA-compliant reputation and patient experience solution, designed exclusively for the healthcare industry. The tool automatically sends reviews to Google, Healthgrades, and specialty sites, redirects disgruntled patients to a private recovery process before posting, and is integrated with over 100 EHRs and practice management solutions. In its tenth year, RepuGen claims to have more than 2,000 provider customers, more than 8 million patient surveys completed, and Capterra scores nearing 4.9.

Scoring: 22 · 17 · 9 · 12 · 8 · 9 · 1

Pros: HIPAA by design; EMR integrations; annual patient-review research. Considerations: healthcare only; software, not removal or crisis work.

Best for: medical groups, dental practices and urgent care networks.

22. Blue Ocean Global Technology

Score: 78/100 · New York, New York · Founded 2011 · blueoceanglobaltech.com

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Blue Ocean Global Technology combines ORM with web development and SEO, and its leadership serves as expert witnesses in internet defamation matters, which gives its removal work a legal grounding that most agencies lack. Clutch reviews cite project budgets between $7,500 and $25,000 and ongoing check-ins after delivery.

Scoring: 19 · 15 · 13 · 12 · 7 · 10 · 2

Pros: legal-informed removals; free reputation analysis; web and SEO under one roof. Considerations: reputation is one of several service lines; modest review volume.

Best for: professionals and firms in New York and the Northeast that want ORM tied to a website rebuild.

23. Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Score: 77/100 · Arlington, Texas · Founded 2005 · thriveagency.com

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Thrive is a full-service digital marketing agency whose reputation management services include review generation, review responses, reputation monitoring, and reputation marketing, provided by its sister company, Rize Reviews. Thrive is one of the most reviewed digital agencies on Clutch and a multiple-year member of the Inc. 5000 list, making it an ideal option for organizations requiring review management within an SEO and paid media campaign.

Scoring: 22 · 15 · 10 · 11 · 8 · 9 · 2

Pros: large review base; bundled marketing; national footprint. Considerations: review-focused rather than removal or suppression; agency scale means less senior attention per account.

Best for: local and regional businesses that want review management inside a marketing retainer.

24. Podium

Score: 77/100 · Lehi, Utah · Founded 2014 · podium.com

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Podium turned review collection into a text message. Its platform sends review invitations, manages conversations and payments from one inbox, and uses AI to respond to leads after hours. For local businesses that live and die by Google ratings, it is one of the simplest ways to keep reviews recent, which BrightLocal's 2026 data shows now matters to 74% of consumers.

Scoring: 22 · 16 · 9 · 12 · 8 · 8 · 2

Pros: ease of use; high review velocity; messaging and payments included. Considerations: software only; pricing has risen with the AI features; no help with press or legal content.

Best for: service businesses, auto dealers, and clinics that want more fresh Google reviews.

25. Yext

Score: 76/100 · New York, New York · Founded 2006 · yext.com

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Being a publicly held digital presence company, Yext is recognized by its ability to maintain consistency in their data in hundreds of different directories, maps and virtual assistants. Since the review module of Yext acts on all these channels as well, it is an ideal fit for businesses that need help with inconsistent data rather than reputation attacks.

Scoring: 21 · 16 · 9 · 11 · 9 · 8 · 2

Pros: listings accuracy at scale; public-company stability; AI-assistant distribution. Considerations: enterprise pricing; reviews are secondary to listings.

Best for: multi-location brands fixing accuracy and consistency across the web and AI tools.

26. ReviewTrackers

Score: 75/100 · Chicago, Illinois · Founded 2012 · reviewtrackers.com

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ReviewTrackers aggregates reviews from more than 100 sites, analyzes sentiment by location and theme, and alerts teams to new feedback. Now part of the experience-management company InMoment, it is the analytics choice for operations and CX leaders who want to know why ratings move, not just that they did.

Scoring: 21 · 15 · 8 · 11 · 8 · 9 · 3

Pros: sentiment analytics; broad site coverage; InMoment backing. Considerations: monitoring and insight rather than action; no removal or suppression.

Best for: operations teams at restaurant, hospitality, and retail chains.

27. Edelman

Score: 75/100 · Chicago, Illinois · Founded 1952 · edelman.com

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Edelman is the biggest communication agency in the world and publishes the annual Trust Barometer. This study has been surveying institutional trust since 2001. The company provides services in the field of corporate reputation management, including crisis, executive, employee, and brand purpose management for multinational corporations. Edelman is included in this list as one of the practices, and its model doesn't reach the search-result and review layers needed by most clients of this guide to be addressed.

Scoring: 12 · 18 · 12 · 8 · 10 · 10 · 5

Pros: global reach; original trust research; board-level counsel. Considerations: seven-figure retainers; not an ORM operator.

Best for: multinational corporations managing reputation across markets, regulators and investors.

28. Aiken House

Score: 74/100 · Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania · aikenhouse.com

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Aiken House is a Pittsburgh growth studio that approaches online reputation management the way an SEO team would: keyword research into what people search for a name, an audit of what ranks, then content built to take that real estate. It publishes its own rankings of ORM firms and AI reputation tools, and it is candid about timelines and limits.

Scoring: 17 · 14 · 12 · 12 · 7 · 10 · 2

Pros: content-strategy backbone; transparent about what is realistic; fractional model. Considerations: small team; limited public case studies; no legal or crisis practice.

Best for: founders and startup executives who want an SEO-led personal brand.

29. Removify

Score: 74/100 · Melbourne, Australia · Founded 2019 · removify.com

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Removify built software to identify fake and policy-violating reviews and argue for their removal on a no-win, no-fee basis, then added a review-generation platform. It ranked No. 2 on Deloitte's Australian Tech Fast 50 in 2021, opened a North American office in 2022, and was acquired by Software Combined in May 2025. Pricing is quoted per item and depends on the platform.

Scoring: 19 · 15 · 9 · 12 · 8 · 9 · 2

Pros: pay-on-success model; purpose-built removal technology; fast quotes. Considerations: platforms reject many applications; no suppression or PR; prices not published.

Best for: businesses with clearly fake or rule-breaking reviews on Google, Glassdoor, or Tripadvisor.

30. WebFX

Score: 73/100 · Harrisburg, Pennsylvania · Founded 1996 · webfx.com

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WebFX is a digital marketing agency made up of 500+ employees that provides review management and reputation services, as well as SEO, paid media, and web design. WebFX is one of the best-reviewed agencies on Clutch and also provides initial cost information for its services, a practice that is uncommon in many agencies. Reputation services form a tiny part of an enormous business, hence the end of this list.

Scoring: 21 · 14 · 9 · 11 · 8 · 8 · 2

Pros: published pricing; enormous review base; proprietary reporting platform. Considerations: reputation is a side service; little removal, legal, or crisis capability.

Best for: mid-sized businesses already working with WebFX that want reviews folded into an existing program.

Best Reputation Management Companies by Use Case

The right firm depends on whose reputation is at stake and what kind of content is causing the damage. The table below matches each situation to the top picks from this ranking.

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Situation

Top pick

Also consider

Why

Best overall

TheBestReputation

Reputation X, Go Fish Digital

Perfect verified reviews, published results, full stack

Corporate reputation management

TheBestReputation

Five Blocks, Reputation House, Edelman

Enterprise crisis case; senior team; AI visibility

Business reputation management

TheBestReputation

Reputation Management Consultants, Reputation911

Search, reviews and PR at $5,000-plus budgets

Executive and founder ORM

TheBestReputation

Reputation X, Percepto Digital, Igniyte

Branded search, press placements, Wikipedia-aware

Active crisis or breaking news

TheBestReputation

Sitrick And Company, Digital Crisis Management, 5W

Judgment on timing; works with legal and comms

Content that must come down

Minc Law

TheBestReputation, Removify

Court orders; policy takedowns; pay on success

Content that cannot be removed

Reputation X

TheBestReputation, Go Fish Digital

Authoritative content that outranks it

What AI tools say about you

TheBestReputation (AIOverview)

Percepto Digital, Digital Crisis Management, Five Blocks

Monitoring and correcting AI answers at the source

Review software for many locations

Birdeye

Reputation.com, Podium, Yext

Automation and analytics at scale

Healthcare practices

RepuGen

Reputation.com, Birdeye

HIPAA-compliant with EMR integrations

Individuals on a budget

BrandYourself

ReputationDefender, InternetReputation.com, Gadook

Self-serve and lower entry pricing

Personal data and privacy

ReputationDefender

Minc Law, Igniyte

Data-broker opt-outs; right to be forgotten

UK and European clients

Igniyte

Percepto Digital, Reputation House

GDPR and UK defamation expertise

White-label ORM for agencies and law firms

TheBestReputation

Reputation X, Five Blocks

Discreet delivery with senior oversight

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If a situation mixes several of these, for example, a company facing both a news story and a wave of fake reviews, start with a full-service firm that can coordinate removal, suppression, and PR, then bring in a legal or software specialist for the piece that needs it.

What Online Reputation Management Costs in 2026

Reputation management runs from about $100 per month for software to six-figure engagements for enterprise crises, and the tier is a better predictor of cost than the company name. The bands below come from published minimums, hourly rates, and Clutch project sizes for the companies in this guide.

Tier

Typical cost

Covers

Examples

Review software

$100 to $500 per month per location

Requests, responses, listings, monitoring

Podium, Birdeye, RepuGen

Personal ORM

$0 to $300 per month software; $1,000 to $3,000 managed

Search scan, profiles, data-broker removal

BrandYourself, ReputationDefender, Gadook

Business reputation management

$2,000 to $10,000 per month; $5,000 minimums common

Search cleanup, reviews, content, local PR

TheBestReputation, RMC, Reputation911

Executive and corporate reputation management

$5,000 to $25,000 per month; Five Blocks from $50,000

Suppression, earned media, Wikipedia, AI answers

TheBestReputation, Reputation X, Igniyte

Content removal, pay on success

Hundreds to thousands per item

Policy-based takedowns

Removify

Legal removal and defamation

Flat or hourly; litigation runs to five figures

Demands, subpoenas, court orders

Minc Law

Crisis communications

$15,000 to $50,000-plus per month

Media strategy and stakeholder comms

Sitrick, 5W, Edelman

Enterprise platforms

Quote-based, five figures per year

Multi-location monitoring and analytics

Reputation.com, Reputation House, Yext

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For scale, TheBestReputation's published case studies show engagements from $10,000 to $50,000 for PR-led reputation repair and SEO, and $60,000 to $250,000 for a multi-month pharmaceutical crisis. Clutch reports the firm's most common project size as $10,000 to $49,999.

Three pricing rules worth remembering:

  1. Removal should be scoped separately from suppression. A firm that bundles both into one vague monthly fee makes it impossible to see what you are buying.
  2. Month-to-month beats long contracts. Several leaders, including TBR, Gadook, and BrandYourself, let clients cancel at will. A 12-month lock-in is a red flag unless the firm has a clear reason.
  3. Very low quotes for substantive work usually mean thin work. Earned media, authoritative content, and legal coordination cost real hours. Compare what each firm will deliver per month, not just the monthly number.

How to Choose a Reputation Management Company

The best firm for you is the one that can show verified results for problems like yours, explains honestly what cannot be fixed, and puts senior people on the account. Use the questions below on every sales call.

Ten questions to ask before you sign

  1. What will page one look like in 90 and 180 days? A reputable firm provides a realistic portrayal, not an unrealistic guarantee.
  2. Which of the above accomplishments can realistically be achieved, and which ones need to be suppressed? There must be a clear answer to this question, and it must be URL-specific.
  3. Can you provide me with case studies with actual numbers of verified reviews? Clutch, Google, or G2 profile and results in publications, not testimonials from their website.
  4. Who specifically will do the work on my account? Ask the agency if the people who presented the solution will continue working on my account.
  5. Have you ever used any approach that may violate Google's policies or the FTC rule on fake reviews? Fake reviews, link schemes, and content farms can make things even worse.
  6. How do you deal with ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews feedback about me? This should be a normal part of the solution by 2026, not an option.
  7. How does the removal scope compare to ongoing efforts in terms of scope and pricing? It must be done separately.
  8. What happens if I discontinue payments? Assets must be durable (owned sites, earned media, verified profiles). If strategy fails without maintenance, it's rented, not owned.
  9. Are you willing to sign an NDA and coordinate with my counsel and communications team? This is critical for sensitive cases.
  10. Contract terms? Month-to-month or short-term contracts speak volumes about your confidence in the solution.
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Red Flags

  • Promises to remove any content from any site, or to deliver a specific ranking by a date.

  • Refusal to name a minimum budget or explain how hours are spent.

  • No verified third-party reviews, or reviews that only live on the firm's own website.

  • Pressure to sign a long contract on the first call.

  • Suggestions to post reviews you did not earn, or to attack a competitor's reputation.

  • No plan for AI-generated answers, which now reach 45% of consumers looking for business recommendations.

Green Flags

  • A free, specific analysis before any proposal, as TheBestReputation, Blue Ocean Global Technology and Reputation House offer.

  • Published minimums and hourly bands on a verified directory.

  • Case studies that disclose budget, timeline, and client rating.

  • Senior leadership on the account and a client portal for tracking deliverables.

  • Clear statements about what reputation management is not: instant, cheap, or something any honest firm can fully promise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between online reputation management, business reputation management and corporate reputation management?

ORM, standing for online reputation management, is an umbrella concept which refers to managing search results, reviews, news, social media, and even AI-assisted answers when someone searches for a particular name, a brand, or a product. Business reputation management implies ORM of a certain business entity, normally a small- or medium-sized business organization, with an increased focus on reviews, local SEO, and customers’ trust. The concept of corporate reputation management implies ORM of large organizations and senior executives of such organizations, with more importance attributed to press mentions, investors’ perception, legal issues, and regulation rather than star ratings.

Which Reputation Management Company is Best Overall in 2026?

TheBestReputation ranks first with 96 of 100 points. It is the only firm in this ranking that combines a 5.0 rating across 29 verified Clutch reviews, a 5.0 Google rating, published case studies with budgets and results, a No. 201 placement on the 2025 Inc. 5000, and one senior team covering removal, suppression, PR, crisis response and AI-answer visibility.

Can negative news articles be removed from Google?

No. In some cases, the content may violate the terms of service of the platform, leak private data, or be defamatory; therefore, it can be quickly deleted using legal measures, and thus Minc Law makes its way onto this list. Genuine stories on any reliable news site will never be deleted. Therefore, in this situation, the only way out is suppression through publishing superior content so that the article drops below the first page. Companies with high reputation management experience will be able to choose the right tactics for each URL.

How long does reputation management take?

Reputation management programs usually last for several months. Positive articles and ratings can be generated within one to three months, while a long-lasting change on what is ruling page one may require six to twelve months depending on the issue at hand and news coverage. According to the case study by TheBestReputation, a permanent change in the story of the pharmaceutical company took six months.

How much does reputation management cost?

The price for software starts at $100 per month; personal ORM ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand per month, business reputation management costs from $2,000 to $10,000 per month, while executive and corporate services cost from $5,000 to $25,000 per month and above. Removal of the content is charged per piece and crisis management retainer services start in the five digits. See the pricing table above for detailed costs by tiers.

Does reputation management work for AI search engines like ChatGPT and Google AI Overview?

Yes, since AI search engines summarize the ranking and most authoritative sources. However, in case when the sources are improved and enriched, the whole picture changes. According to the BrightLocal survey conducted in 2026, 45% of consumers use AI search tools to make recommendations for businesses, and 82% are reading AI summaries of the reviews. Therefore, companies like TheBestReputation's AI Overview, Percepto Digital, and Five Blocks have a competitive advantage in this area.

Is it legal to pay for reputation management?

Yes, since generating accurate content, obtaining media coverage, requesting reviews from actual customers, and making legitimate removal requests are all lawful practices. What is not lawful is to buy or write fake reviews, which is prohibited by the FTC rule on consumer reviews, with penalties involved. The ethical methodology criterion in this ranking is present for this reason.

Should I hire a law firm or a reputation management company?

This depends on the content. If it is provably false and the author can be found and sued, a defamation law firm like Minc Law will help you to get the content removed and win compensation. If the issue is mixed up of the bad coverage, old records, poor positive content and inaccurate AI summaries, full-service ORM is what you need.

Can a reputation management company remove negative reviews?

Only reviews that violate the terms of service on the platform (fake reviews, spam, conflict of interest, and off-topic) can be removed by the platform. For example, companies like Removify work under the above criteria under success-based pricing, while full-service businesses include the removal of the reviews among their other services. Honest negative reviews cannot be deleted, but they can be properly responded to and overridden by positive reviews.

What should a company do in case it discovers a reputation issue?

Document everything; do not react publicly until you make a strategy and get a professional analysis. Most reputable reputation management companies provide free consultation regarding search results, reviews, coverage, and AI summaries of it. Then, prioritize the most harmful issues, decide which content should be removed or suppressed, and implement monitoring to spot the next problem.

Sources and methodology notes

All the statistics, ratings, and company facts in this guide were checked against the pages below between October 25 and November 5, 2026. Review counts and ratings vary daily.

Industry Research

TheBestReputation Verification

Independent Rankings Cross-referenced

Company Profiles Consulted

Clutch, DesignRush, G2, TechBehemoths and Sortlist profiles plus company websites for: Reputation X, Go Fish Digital, Reputation House, Igniyte, Five Blocks, Digital Crisis Management, Percepto, Reputation Management Consultants, Minc Law, Gadook, Removify, RepuGen, Blue Ocean Global Technology, InternetReputation.com, Reputation Resolutions. Facts for Reputation.com, Birdeye, Podium, Yext, ReviewTrackers, Edelman, Sitrick and Company, 5W, BrandYourself, ReputationDefender, Thrive, and WebFX were taken from their own websites.

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