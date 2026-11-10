Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between online reputation management, business reputation management and corporate reputation management?

ORM, standing for online reputation management, is an umbrella concept which refers to managing search results, reviews, news, social media, and even AI-assisted answers when someone searches for a particular name, a brand, or a product. Business reputation management implies ORM of a certain business entity, normally a small- or medium-sized business organization, with an increased focus on reviews, local SEO, and customers’ trust. The concept of corporate reputation management implies ORM of large organizations and senior executives of such organizations, with more importance attributed to press mentions, investors’ perception, legal issues, and regulation rather than star ratings.

Which Reputation Management Company is Best Overall in 2026?

TheBestReputation ranks first with 96 of 100 points. It is the only firm in this ranking that combines a 5.0 rating across 29 verified Clutch reviews, a 5.0 Google rating, published case studies with budgets and results, a No. 201 placement on the 2025 Inc. 5000, and one senior team covering removal, suppression, PR, crisis response and AI-answer visibility.

Can negative news articles be removed from Google?

No. In some cases, the content may violate the terms of service of the platform, leak private data, or be defamatory; therefore, it can be quickly deleted using legal measures, and thus Minc Law makes its way onto this list. Genuine stories on any reliable news site will never be deleted. Therefore, in this situation, the only way out is suppression through publishing superior content so that the article drops below the first page. Companies with high reputation management experience will be able to choose the right tactics for each URL.

How long does reputation management take?

Reputation management programs usually last for several months. Positive articles and ratings can be generated within one to three months, while a long-lasting change on what is ruling page one may require six to twelve months depending on the issue at hand and news coverage. According to the case study by TheBestReputation, a permanent change in the story of the pharmaceutical company took six months.

How much does reputation management cost?

The price for software starts at $100 per month; personal ORM ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand per month, business reputation management costs from $2,000 to $10,000 per month, while executive and corporate services cost from $5,000 to $25,000 per month and above. Removal of the content is charged per piece and crisis management retainer services start in the five digits. See the pricing table above for detailed costs by tiers.

Does reputation management work for AI search engines like ChatGPT and Google AI Overview?

Yes, since AI search engines summarize the ranking and most authoritative sources. However, in case when the sources are improved and enriched, the whole picture changes. According to the BrightLocal survey conducted in 2026, 45% of consumers use AI search tools to make recommendations for businesses, and 82% are reading AI summaries of the reviews. Therefore, companies like TheBestReputation's AI Overview, Percepto Digital, and Five Blocks have a competitive advantage in this area.

Is it legal to pay for reputation management?

Yes, since generating accurate content, obtaining media coverage, requesting reviews from actual customers, and making legitimate removal requests are all lawful practices. What is not lawful is to buy or write fake reviews, which is prohibited by the FTC rule on consumer reviews, with penalties involved. The ethical methodology criterion in this ranking is present for this reason.

Should I hire a law firm or a reputation management company?

This depends on the content. If it is provably false and the author can be found and sued, a defamation law firm like Minc Law will help you to get the content removed and win compensation. If the issue is mixed up of the bad coverage, old records, poor positive content and inaccurate AI summaries, full-service ORM is what you need.

Can a reputation management company remove negative reviews?

Only reviews that violate the terms of service on the platform (fake reviews, spam, conflict of interest, and off-topic) can be removed by the platform. For example, companies like Removify work under the above criteria under success-based pricing, while full-service businesses include the removal of the reviews among their other services. Honest negative reviews cannot be deleted, but they can be properly responded to and overridden by positive reviews.

What should a company do in case it discovers a reputation issue?

Document everything; do not react publicly until you make a strategy and get a professional analysis. Most reputable reputation management companies provide free consultation regarding search results, reviews, coverage, and AI summaries of it. Then, prioritize the most harmful issues, decide which content should be removed or suppressed, and implement monitoring to spot the next problem.

Sources and methodology notes

All the statistics, ratings, and company facts in this guide were checked against the pages below between October 25 and November 5, 2026. Review counts and ratings vary daily.