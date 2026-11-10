5 Gifts for Everyone on Your A-List

You know the type. They read every ingredient label, bring reusable bags everywhere, and are always looking for ways to reduce waste. For them, The Earthling Co. offers plant-based shampoo and conditioner bars in plastic-free packaging, with each bar designed to replace two to three bottles of liquid shampoo or conditioner.

Beyond sustainability, the bars prioritize thoughtful ingredients and leave out sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, and dyes. The brand also offers body wash bars, scalp serums, and gift-ready bundles. For the season, they released a limited-edition, mint-filled Candy Cane Body Wash Bar made with shea butter and castor oil. The Wintry Mix Bundle pairs it with the Simple Fresh Shampoo and Conditioner for a festive holiday gift.

For the Water Baby