5 Gifts for Everyone on Your A-List
Nov. 10 2026, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET
Every holiday shopping list has its VIPs. There's the best friend who knows all your secrets, the fitness fanatic who never misses a workout, and the family members who deserve something extra special. Then there are the people who are impossible to shop for but still deserve the red-carpet treatment. From thoughtful finds to crowd-pleasing surprises, these five gifts will make everyone on your list feel like an A-lister.
For the Sustainability Devotee
You know the type. They read every ingredient label, bring reusable bags everywhere, and are always looking for ways to reduce waste. For them, The Earthling Co. offers plant-based shampoo and conditioner bars in plastic-free packaging, with each bar designed to replace two to three bottles of liquid shampoo or conditioner.
Beyond sustainability, the bars prioritize thoughtful ingredients and leave out sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, and dyes. The brand also offers body wash bars, scalp serums, and gift-ready bundles. For the season, they released a limited-edition, mint-filled Candy Cane Body Wash Bar made with shea butter and castor oil. The Wintry Mix Bundle pairs it with the Simple Fresh Shampoo and Conditioner for a festive holiday gift.
For the Water Baby
Swimwear might not be the first thing that comes to mind for holiday gifting, but that's exactly what makes it an unexpected pick. JOLYN knows a thing or two about making a splash. Founded with female athletes, the brand is the official swimwear partner of FOX's Baywatch reboot and has collaborated with Olympic swimmer Katie Grimes on its REV'D UP collection.
Whether they're logging laps at the pool or catching waves at the beach, there's something for both kinds of water lovers. And for those chilly walks back to the car, they even have a cozy hoodie made with soft double-knit fleece.
For the Tea Lover
Everyone knows someone who takes their tea seriously. For them, Matcha Kari offers a Japanese Tea Sampler Gift Set that goes beyond the usual box of tea bags. With 15 plant-based tea bags featuring Sencha, Gyokuro, Hojicha, and Genmaicha, it's an opportunity to explore different Japanese teas without committing to a full box of any one variety.
The brand sources directly from multi-generational farmers in Japan, bringing a little authenticity to the gift. And because everything comes in easy-to-brew tea bags, it's equally suited to the tea enthusiast who knows exactly what they like and the curious beginner looking to discover a new favorite.
For the Ones Closest to You
Some gifts mean a little more, especially when they're for the people who know you best. Awareness Avenue makes sentimental gifting easier with jewelry collections designed around the relationships that matter most.
Their gift collections include meaningful pieces for partners and sisters, along with matching sets for best friends. The brand offers pieces for men, too, for anyone looking to give something more personal than another wallet, gadget, or sweater. There’s also jewelry celebrating the special bond between parents and children.
It’s worth a look even on a budget, as the company combines fine-jewelry craftsmanship with accessible pricing, so a meaningful gift doesn’t have to come with an intimidating price tag.
For Everyone Else on the List
Then there are the people who are notoriously difficult to shop for: the coworker, the in-laws, the neighbor, or that one person who seems to have everything.
Wine Country Gift Baskets takes the guesswork out of gifting with a selection of gourmet treats, beautifully arranged baskets, and ready-to-share spreads. From its loaded charcuterie board to wine-free options like The Connoisseur Gift Basket, there's something for nearly every taste, whether you're shopping for a foodie, a favorite coworker, or the in-laws.
Better yet, you can have a gift delivered straight to their door and add a personalized greeting card, making it easy to send a little holiday cheer even when you can't celebrate together.
Give Everyone the VIP Treatment
Whether it's something practical, personal, or a little unexpected, getting the gift right is what makes someone feel like a VIP. This holiday season, there's room for everyone on the A-list.