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Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of New York City
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EXCLUSIVE: Bravo and Andy Cohen End Bitter Legal War With 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney — as Details of the Final Agreement Are Revealed

Andy Cohen, Leah McSweeney
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen and former 'RHONY' star Leah McSweeney's bitter legal battle has officially ended following a new federal court filing.

Nov. 9 2026, Published 9:18 p.m. ET

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The bitter legal battle between Bravo, Andy Cohen and former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney has officially come to an end after nearly three years of explosive allegations, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to federal court documents obtained by Radar, McSweeney and the defendants agreed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, bringing an end to a high-profile dispute involving allegations of discrimination, retaliation and mistreatment behind the scenes of the reality television franchise.

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Final Agreement Revealed in Federal Court

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Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen was among the defendants named in McSweeney's explosive federal lawsuit alleging workplace misconduct.

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The November 3, 2026, filing in the Southern District of New York confirms that McSweeney and the defendants reached an agreement to terminate the litigation.

The one-page document, titled "Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal With Prejudice," was signed by attorneys representing both sides.

Under the agreement, the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, meaning McSweeney cannot refile the same claims.

The filing also establishes that each party will bear its own legal costs, expenses and attorneys' fees.

However, the document does not disclose whether any financial settlement was reached or whether additional confidential terms were negotiated.

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Explosive Allegations Against Bravo and Cohen

Leah McSweeney
Source: MEGA

Leah McSweeney accused Bravo and its producers of exploiting her struggles with sobriety during filming.

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McSweeney originally filed her 109-page federal complaint on February 27, 2024, naming Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Shed Media and several producers as defendants.

The former reality star accused the defendants of fostering a hostile working environment and allegedly exploiting her struggles with alcohol use disorder for television ratings.

Her complaint alleged that producers pressured her to consume alcohol despite knowing she was attempting to maintain her sobriety.

McSweeney further claimed that producers retaliated against her when she requested accommodations and attempted to protect her mental health.

The defendants disputed the allegations during the litigation.

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Reality TV Contracts Under Scrutiny

RHONY cast
Source: BRAVO

McSweeney's time on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' became the center of a contentious legal showdown with Bravo.

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The lawsuit also raised questions about confidentiality provisions and arbitration requirements governing Bravo's reality television talent.

McSweeney alleged that contractual restrictions discouraged cast members from speaking publicly about alleged workplace misconduct.

Her original complaint referenced agreements connected to RHONY and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, arguing that certain provisions should not prevent her from pursuing legal claims.

The contractual dispute has attracted renewed attention amid reports examining previously undisclosed details of Bravo's talent agreements.

However, the November 3 dismissal does not establish that the challenged contractual provisions were unlawful.

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Legal Battle Ends Without Public Trial

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Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Cohen and Bravo's legal battle with McSweeney ended with a dismissal that leaves any potential financial settlement undisclosed.

The agreement closes a contentious chapter involving one of Bravo's most recognizable franchises.

While the dismissal resolves the federal lawsuit, the filing provides no admission of wrongdoing by Cohen, Bravo or the other defendants.

It also leaves unanswered whether the parties reached any separate financial arrangement outside the publicly filed stipulation.

For now, the clearest outcome is that both sides have agreed to walk away from the litigation, with the claims dismissed permanently and each party responsible for its own legal expenses.

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