EXCLUSIVE: Bravo and Andy Cohen End Bitter Legal War With 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney — as Details of the Final Agreement Are Revealed

According to federal court documents obtained by Radar , McSweeney and the defendants agreed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, bringing an end to a high-profile dispute involving allegations of discrimination, retaliation and mistreatment behind the scenes of the reality television franchise.

Andy Cohen was among the defendants named in McSweeney's explosive federal lawsuit alleging workplace misconduct.

The November 3, 2026, filing in the Southern District of New York confirms that McSweeney and the defendants reached an agreement to terminate the litigation.

The one-page document, titled "Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal With Prejudice," was signed by attorneys representing both sides.

Under the agreement, the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, meaning McSweeney cannot refile the same claims.

The filing also establishes that each party will bear its own legal costs, expenses and attorneys' fees.

However, the document does not disclose whether any financial settlement was reached or whether additional confidential terms were negotiated.