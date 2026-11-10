EXCLUSIVE: Trump Scores Major Supreme Court Victory as Justices Greenlight Border Wall Construction Despite Legal Battle

President Donald Trump has secured a significant Supreme Court victory in his administration's push to expand construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, after the nation's highest court intervened in a legal battle over a controversial Texas border wall project, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Supreme Court documents reviewed by Radar the justices issued an emergency order on November 9 allowing the Trump administration to resume border barrier construction in Texas's Big Bend Sector, temporarily suspending a lower court ruling that had blocked the project.

The decision marks a significant development in the administration's ongoing efforts to accelerate border security construction despite legal challenges involving environmental protections and federal authority.