EXCLUSIVE: Justice Jackson Warns SCOTUS Emergency Docket Could Become 'End-Run' Around Lower Courts — as Trump Administration Seeks Third Intervention

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Solicitor General D. John Sauer acknowledged that this is "the third time" the government has sought emergency relief from lower-court orders in the same case. The administration has prevailed at the Supreme Court on its two previous emergency requests.

The latest filing came the same day Jackson delivered a striking public warning about the court's handling of emergency applications, questioning whether litigants are increasingly being allowed to bypass the normal judicial process.

Speaking at the University of the District of Columbia's David A. Clarke School of Law, Jackson questioned why one party should receive what she described as a "fast pass" to the nation's highest court while other litigants wait for review.