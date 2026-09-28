Nancy Mace's 'Catwoman' Look Sparks Backlash as Critics Brand GOP Rep an 'Embarrassment' Over Racy Outfit

Rep. Nancy Mace is drawing attention online, largely for her appearance rather than the substance of her remarks, RadarOnline can reveal. On the September 24 episode of her YouTube podcast Get Maced, the South Carolina Republican wore a form-fitting black leather jumpsuit.

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Mace's Outfit Sparks Online Backlash

Source: YouTube/@NancyRMace Her outfit quickly sparked chatter on social media platforms.

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Her outfit quickly sparked chatter on X, with some users taking aim at the outgoing Republican's half-zipped black suit and accusing her of dressing for attention. One user wrote on X: "Nancy Mace wears a leather catsuit on her podcast." Another said: "Sometimes Nancy Mace, who is clearly bats--- insane, likes to dress like some of her favorite movie characters." A third added: "She looks like a clown having a mid-life crisis." Some X users described Mace's outfit as an early Halloween costume or said it gave off BDSM vibes.

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Mace Tackles Hot-Button Political Issues

Source: YouTube/@NancyRMace Some X users described Mace's outfit as an early Halloween costume.

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During the episode, Mace tackled a wide range of topics, including gender and women's rights, Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, streamer Hasan Piker, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. She criticized Democrats over transgender issues, said El-Sayed had not clearly condemned the IRGC and argued the U.S. should end the war through negotiations. Mace also laid out a possible path forward involving a ceasefire, inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities and the gradual release of frozen Iranian assets. She wrapped up the episode with a string of yes-or-no questions touching on women, the Cultural Revolution and Iran.

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Mace Previously Revealed Nine Tattoos

Source: MEGA In February 2026 interview, Mace revealed she got nine tattoos.

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Mace has also previously put her colorful arm tattoos on display, showing off the ink running down both arms during an appearance in August. During a February 2026 interview, Mace revealed she got nine tattoos after losing or firing her entire Washington staff two years earlier. Until then, she had largely kept the ink under wraps by wearing long sleeves in photos. Mace explained she got the tattoos to feel "the pain that I need to feel" and to "reclaim" her body and her identity. "It’s just my reaction and my response," Mace added. "And it keeps me alive." One of the tattoos is the line from Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs. Dalloway: "Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself."

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Mace Prepares to Leave Her Role

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Source: MEGA Mace will leave her position when her term ends in January 2027.