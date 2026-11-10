Former Hollywood star Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of r--e and three sexual assaults.

Combs, 57, used the "Rusty Rockets" nickname in a 2009 video that captured him and Brand together on a flight, although Brand had already adopted "Rusty Rockets" as his online identity months earlier.

Combs said in the footage: "I'm here with my new best friend, right here: Rusty Rocket."

A source told us: "The nickname was already established as part of Brand's celebrity persona rather than something invented by Combs, but Combs found it hilarious for one very disgusting reason that now looks horrific in light of Brand's r--e conviction."