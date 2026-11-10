Pediatric Doctor Arrested After Being Accused of Photographing Children's Genitals With His Phone During Surgical Procedures
Nov. 9 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Bryan Sack, a doctor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH), was arrested in February for possessing or viewing more than 100 photos of child sexual abuse material.
Sack, who was formerly the Chief of Pediatric Urology, allegedly accessed the material online. On November 4, families also filed a joint lawsuit alleging the medical professional took photos of their children's private areas during procedures, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lawsuit Names Hospital and Former Doctor
The families are suing NCH, the former doctor himself, and Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center at NCH Toledo where Sack worked. They're suing on grounds of invasion of privacy, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and negligence of hiring/privacy.
Per court documents obtained by 13 Action News, Sack had a cloud storage account containing "1,291 files of child p--- and 27,864 files of 'age difficult or child exploitative' material."
The filing further reveals the former doctor's account had "numerous images of surgical procedures, including images/videos of similar procedures/pediatric ailments depicting close-up images of children's genitals."
Hospital Reassurances Contradicted by Allegations
The hospital had told FBI investigators on the case Sack's actions went against his "terms of employment." The pediatrician was fired immediately after he was charged.
Additionally, at the time of Sack's arrest, NCH announced their "understanding from law enforcement" was that his charges were unrelated to his "clinical work."
One employee even "reassured" a parent in the lawsuit that "no patients" were involved.
However, the filing alleged that "several were photographed by Sack, including with what their parents observed or believed was a cell phone."
"Several were taken away from their parents, alone with Sack, undressed or under anesthesia," the legal document read.
Many of the children were babies and toddlers.
Detailed Incidents
In one case, a parent took their infant son in, and Sack allegedly photographed him using his cell phone and flashlight.
In another instance, the pediatrician examined a child without his guardian present. A month later, this guardian observed a "marked uncharacteristic behavioral change" in how the child treated privacy and touch.
In a third case, Sack allegedly placed a baby under anesthesia to perform surgery for a "congenital condition." After the procedure, his parents were told their infant only required a circumcision. The parents wondered why, if this was the case, their baby was still anesthetized and operated on.
Plaintiffs Demand Damages
Investigators further uncovered an IP address that Sack allegedly accessed the abuse material from that had "Catholic HealthCare Partners, Mercy Health" as the internet service provider.
Due to these factors, the families are seeking to punish Sack at a "federal and state" level, and to hold the hospital accountable for leaving him unsupervised with "undressed and anesthetized" children.
The plaintiffs are also requesting that NCH identify, recover, and destroy all pictures "of every child that Sack removed from the clinical setting."
Furthermore, the plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation for all patients once in Sack's care to be notified of the case, and for NCH to pay for victims' therapy.