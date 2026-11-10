Pediatric Doctor Arrested After Being Accused of Photographing Children's Genitals With His Phone During Surgical Procedures

The hospital had told FBI investigators on the case Sack's actions went against his "terms of employment." The pediatrician was fired immediately after he was charged.

Additionally, at the time of Sack's arrest, NCH announced their "understanding from law enforcement" was that his charges were unrelated to his "clinical work."

One employee even "reassured" a parent in the lawsuit that "no patients" were involved.

However, the filing alleged that "several were photographed by Sack, including with what their parents observed or believed was a cell phone."

"Several were taken away from their parents, alone with Sack, undressed or under anesthesia," the legal document read.

Many of the children were babies and toddlers.