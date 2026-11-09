Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Released on Bond Just Hours After Shocking Arrest on Federal Child Abuse Image Charge

Markle Sr. had been living in the Philippines before moving back to the U.S. after his stroke.

Per a report, Markle’s son, Thomas Jr., was looking through his father's items when he found an old cellphone. Upon scrolling through the phone's gallery, he allegedly found sickening photos and disturbing video.

The 60-year-old also allegedly found "hundreds, if not thousands" of photos containing CSAM in four of his father's boxes.

"The technician helped me turn on the first hard drive... His desktop was full of row upon row of thumbnail pictures linking to the most sickening child abuse imaginable," he detailed in an October interview.

Thomas Jr. immediately reported his findings to law enforcement.

"I have supported, cared for him, and helped him for years – but that stops now," he said. "I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him."

After hearing about the Philippines case, the FBI launched its own investigation against Markle.

Additionally, journalists with the Daily Mail allegedly went through Markle’s Mexico storage unit – and found similar material.