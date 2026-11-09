Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Released on Bond Just Hours After Shocking Arrest on Federal Child Abuse Image Charge
Nov. 9 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's father was released hours after being arrested for allegedly possessing child abuse material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested by the FBI on November 6 after 78 items related to inappropriate imagery of children were found in two of his Los Angeles storage units. He was swiftly released on bond following a court hearing.
Court-Ordered Psychiatric Evaluation
The 82-year-old had been living in a Florida senior living facility after reportedly having a stroke and getting a leg amputated.
Markle also recently received a dementia diagnosis.
Due to his cognitive state, Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered a psych evaluation for him. This will determine whether Markle understands his charges and the legal process, and whether he can stand a potential trial.
Graphic Images Discovered Inside Storage Units
Per an affidavit, the items in Markle's units included 18 photos that "appeared to constitute child p—."
One disturbing image reportedly featured an adult man in bed next to a prepubescent girl. In another, an unclothed child was seen "sitting on the adult man's lap." The rest of the photos were similarly graphic.
A witness who was interviewed by the FBI "positively identified the adult man as Markle."
Authorities Vow Full Prosecution
Aside from the photos, the FBI found film negatives, slides, and albums containing abuse material.
The 82-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of child p—.
"These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law," a statement from the FBI reads. "Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions."
Son's Discovery Sparked Investigation
Markle Sr. had been living in the Philippines before moving back to the U.S. after his stroke.
Per a report, Markle’s son, Thomas Jr., was looking through his father's items when he found an old cellphone. Upon scrolling through the phone's gallery, he allegedly found sickening photos and disturbing video.
The 60-year-old also allegedly found "hundreds, if not thousands" of photos containing CSAM in four of his father's boxes.
"The technician helped me turn on the first hard drive... His desktop was full of row upon row of thumbnail pictures linking to the most sickening child abuse imaginable," he detailed in an October interview.
Thomas Jr. immediately reported his findings to law enforcement.
"I have supported, cared for him, and helped him for years – but that stops now," he said. "I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him."
After hearing about the Philippines case, the FBI launched its own investigation against Markle.
Additionally, journalists with the Daily Mail allegedly went through Markle’s Mexico storage unit – and found similar material.