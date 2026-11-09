Donald Trump Defends Iran War as He Takes Aim at JD Vance's Remarks on Conflict: 'A Lot of People Didn't Like His Comments'

Trump stated Vance, 42, should have commented on whether he would make the same decision again while giving his opinion on the controversial move.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Sunday night, Trump said: "He was right, other than one thing."

"He should have made one other statement," the president added — posing the question to himself: "'If you had it to do again, would you do it again?' The answer is yes."

The Commander-in-Chief insisted Vance's comments had not affected their relationship, but did suggest they had not been well received by all.

He said: "A lot of people didn't like his comments. But not me."