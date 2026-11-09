Jordon Hudson, 25, Files Lawsuit Against Airbnb Hosts Over Shirtless Video of Ex-Boyfriend Bill Belichick, 74
Nov. 9 2026, Updated 6:48 p.m. ET
Jordon Hudson has taken legal action against the couple who allegedly leaked Ring camera footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick, RadarOnline.com can report.
The video was recorded roughly three years ago outside of a South Carolina Airbnb property owned by Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan. Hudson and Belichick, who were in a relationship at the time, stayed at the Airbnb for four nights in 2023. In her lawsuit, Hudson alleges that on the final night of their stay, McDevitt texted her the video of Belichick along with a reminder about parking rules.
Jordon Hudson Takes Legal Action Against Airbnb Owners
“We didn’t (sic) find the video hilarious,” McDevitt allegedly wrote, per the lawsuit. "As we discussed, I’m a huge Cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please don’t forget to leave the parking pass.”
“To be honest – I don’t quite understand your message,” Hudson wrote in response. “Regardless, I hear you…No parking…”
Allegedly, McDevitt replied, “It’s clear who is on the video…I’ll leave it at that.”
Hudson claims she tried to confirm the video would not be shared with anyone else. McDevitt allegedly told her that the video would be deleted from Ring, but noted that "videos are never totally deleted."
Jordon Hudson Allegedly Faced 'Ridicule' After Bill Belichick Video Leak
From there, Hudson said she went on with her life and gave the rental property a five-star rating. The video surfaced online just a few months later.
According to Hudson, it was "immediately viral."
“As a result of this leak, numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories have, and continue to, be published about her, which have held her up to intense ridicule and derision and caused immense damage," the lawsuit alleges.
Defendant Allegedly Denied Leaking Bill Belichick Video
McDevitt allegedly initially denied leaking the video. Two years later, however, she allegedly came clean in a text.
Hudson proceeded to report the ordeal to Airbnb, and ultimately, McDevitt and Nolan’s property was removed from the site for violating its privacy policy.
In response to this, McDevitt allegedly texted Hudson and “made a thinly veiled threat to release additional personal and private information."
Jordon Hudson Seeks Damages
Hudson is suing for invasion of privacy and breach of contract and is seeking damages.
She's also requested an order prohibiting Nolan and McDevitt “from disclosing or disseminating any personal and/or private information related to Ms. Hudson to any third-party.”