Jordon Hudson, 25, Files Lawsuit Against Airbnb Hosts Over Shirtless Video of Ex-Boyfriend Bill Belichick, 74

“We didn’t (sic) find the video hilarious,” McDevitt allegedly wrote, per the lawsuit. "As we discussed, I’m a huge Cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please don’t forget to leave the parking pass.”

“To be honest – I don’t quite understand your message,” Hudson wrote in response. “Regardless, I hear you…No parking…”

Allegedly, McDevitt replied, “It’s clear who is on the video…I’ll leave it at that.”

Hudson claims she tried to confirm the video would not be shared with anyone else. McDevitt allegedly told her that the video would be deleted from Ring, but noted that "videos are never totally deleted."