U2's Bono Breaks With Trump Administration as Singer Rules Out Working With Prez’s 'Fascistic' Government

Bono also argued that the current political environment was unlike the conservative administrations he had encountered in the past. When asked whether he considered the situation fundamentally different, he replied, "Yes, I do."

"It's a new world. This is different. There's a whiff, there's a honk, and we're all just trying to discern it," he said before referencing David Bowie's song Fashion.

He then described the current atmosphere as "a little ... fascistic" and added that it "needs a different response."

His bandmate Larry Mullen Jr. also discussed the impact of the administration's foreign-aid decisions.

"When money was taken away from AIDS, from people in Africa, I think to be honest you were in a state of complete shock and dismay at what you were seeing," Mullen said.