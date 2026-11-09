Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bono

U2's Bono Breaks With Trump Administration as Singer Rules Out Working With Prez’s 'Fascistic' Government

Bono said he was invited to work with the Trump administration.
Source: MEGA

Bono said he was invited to work with the Trump administration.

Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

U2 frontman Bono has explained why he does not intend to work with Donald Trump's administration, despite previously building relationships with Republican presidents and lawmakers to advance humanitarian causes.

In a November 6 interview, the 66-year-old singer said he had been invited to engage with the administration but did not believe he could negotiate effectively with its officials. His remarks come after Trump's foreign-aid cuts disrupted programs supporting people affected by HIV/AIDS, a cause Bono has championed for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Bono Says He Cannot Negotiate With Trump's Administration

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Bono said he doesn’t have a plan or strategy that he thinks he could successful 'get past them.'
Source: MEGA

Bono said he doesn’t have a plan or strategy that he thinks he could successful 'get past them.'

Discussing the possibility of working with Trump, Bono admitted that he did not feel equipped to influence the administration's decisions.

"I have been invited, but I know I'm not up to that, I don't have the ability to negotiate, it's too much," he told The Guardian.

He also explained that he lacked "a plan, a strategy for successful action, (or) a particular original idea I could get past them," adding, "Maybe just leave that to someone else."

Article continues below advertisement

U2 Singer Calls Trump's Political Climate 'Fascistic'

Bono called the current U.S. political moment 'a little… fascistic.'
Source: U2.BONO/INSTAGRAM

Bono called the current U.S. political moment 'a little… fascistic.'

Bono also argued that the current political environment was unlike the conservative administrations he had encountered in the past. When asked whether he considered the situation fundamentally different, he replied, "Yes, I do."

"It's a new world. This is different. There's a whiff, there's a honk, and we're all just trying to discern it," he said before referencing David Bowie's song Fashion.

He then described the current atmosphere as "a little ... fascistic" and added that it "needs a different response."

His bandmate Larry Mullen Jr. also discussed the impact of the administration's foreign-aid decisions.

"When money was taken away from AIDS, from people in Africa, I think to be honest you were in a state of complete shock and dismay at what you were seeing," Mullen said.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts Affected Bono's Humanitarian Work

Bono has worked with past presidents on AIDS and poverty.
Source: MEGA

Bono has worked with past presidents on AIDS and poverty.

Bono has spent decades campaigning against extreme poverty and preventable diseases through initiatives including the ONE Campaign and (RED). His work also involved lobbying American politicians to support HIV/AIDS treatment programs, particularly in Africa.

The Trump administration's January 2025 foreign aid freeze disrupted funding for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which was established under Republican President George W. Bush in 2003. Although the administration subsequently issued a limited waiver allowing certain life-saving services to continue, the funding disruptions affected HIV treatment and prevention programs.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Wright produced Ellen's show for 16 years.

Ellen DeGeneres' Former Producer Matthew Wright's Cause of Death Determined After Sudden Passing

Bill Cosby was ordered to pay Donna Motsinger millions.

Bill Cosby Accuser Demands Disgraced Comedian Be Thrown Back Behind Bars Over Unpaid $59Million Judgment

Bono Previously Worked With Republican Leaders

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bono suggested someone else should try working with the current administration.
Source: MEGA

Bono suggested someone else should try working with the current administration.

Bono's reluctance to engage with Trump marks a change from his previous approach to American politics. He famously developed a relationship with Republican Senator Jesse Helms, despite their political differences, to secure support for AIDS funding.

He also worked with George W. Bush on international development and debt-relief initiatives.

However, Bono has become increasingly outspoken about Trump's policies. In an October 23 interview with The New York Times, he criticized Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency cuts, calling their potential humanitarian consequences "unconscionable." He also claimed the Republican Party had been "hijacked" by Trump's administration.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.