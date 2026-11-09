Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Leaves Hollywood Icon 'Looking Like a Baby' Amid Heartbreaking 'Mental Decline'

"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source shared with a publication. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."

According to the source, Willis' personality has also undergone some drastic changes. He's reportedly far more "at ease" than he was when he was younger, "when he had a lot of energy and talked a ton."

"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," the source admitted. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."