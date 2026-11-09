Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Leaves Hollywood Icon 'Looking Like a Baby' Amid Heartbreaking 'Mental Decline'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
It's been over three years since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia, and his condition has only gotten worse, RadarOnline.com can report.
As action star fights the harrowing health battle, a source revealed Willis is not fully aware of the severity of his condition.
Bruce Willis' Personality Changes
"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source shared with a publication. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."
According to the source, Willis' personality has also undergone some drastic changes. He's reportedly far more "at ease" than he was when he was younger, "when he had a lot of energy and talked a ton."
"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," the source admitted. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."
Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Willis' family announced his diagnosis in February of 2023 in an emotional statement, as they addressed the cruelty of frontotemporal dementia.
They also expressed their gratitude to fans for their ongoing support amid the 71-year-old's battle.
Bruce Willis' Family Wants to Raise Awareness
"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the family said in their statement.
"We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."
Bruce Willis' Family Thanked Supporters
"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the statement continued. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."
"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family concluded.