Lindsay Clancy's Motion to Dismiss Murder Case Denied by Judge After Mistrial — as She Faces Charges Over Deaths of Her 3 Children

The rulings came after a contentious court hearing last week, as Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, tried to persuade Judge William F. Sullivan to dismiss murder charges against his client for killing her three children. The 36-year-old maintains that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis before the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Clancy's court proceedings ended in a mistrial after 11 jurors seemed to agree on a "not guilty by reason of insanity" judgment, and one lone juror insisted she was guilty and would not change his opinion.

"The Court understands the frustration of the defendant and the jurors that despite the utmost diligence, the jury ultimately was unable to reach a verdict in this emotionally grueling and complicated case," Sullivan wrote in his 17-page opinion. "While a party may desire a procedure that increases the odds of receiving a favorable outcome to the case, the Court's primary concern must be protecting the fairness of the proceedings and avoiding the possibility of a coerced verdict."