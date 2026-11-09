EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Extrajudicial Killings' in Explosive Impeachment Resolution Targeting Pentagon Chief
Nov. 9 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing explosive allegations of extrajudicial killings, unauthorized military operations and civilian deaths in a sweeping impeachment resolution obtained by RadarOnline.com, the outlet can reveal.
According to congressional documents obtained by Radar, the 34-page resolution attributed to Rep. Thomas Massie outlines eight articles of impeachment accusing the Pentagon chief of abusing his authority and violating federal laws governing military operations.
Hegseth Accused of Deadly Military Campaign
Among the most serious accusations is Article V, titled "Extrajudicial Killings," which alleges Hegseth oversaw military strikes against vessels suspected of transporting narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The resolution claims at least 69 separate attacks struck 73 vessels, killing at least 243 individuals.
Lawmakers behind the proposed articles accuse Hegseth of replacing established maritime law-enforcement procedures with lethal military force against individuals who had not been convicted of crimes.
The document alleges the Pentagon chief effectively assumed the roles of "judge, jury, and executioner" by authorizing deadly operations without proper legal justification.
Bombshell Allegations of Survivors Killed at Sea
The resolution describes a September 2, 2025, military operation involving a vessel traveling between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the document, an initial U.S. Navy strike destroyed the vessel, leaving two survivors clinging to wreckage. Approximately 45 minutes later, a second strike allegedly killed both survivors.
The resolution also describes a December 2025 operation near Guatemala in which eight shipwrecked survivors allegedly died after rescue assets failed to arrive for approximately 45 hours.
The allegations raise questions about the military's obligations toward survivors and the legal justification for using lethal force against suspected drug traffickers.
Deadly Iranian School Strike Under Scrutiny
Another impeachment article accuses Hegseth of weakening civilian-protection safeguards before a devastating February 28, 2026, strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran.
The resolution alleges at least 156 civilians were killed, including 120 schoolchildren, with approximately 95 additional people wounded.
It further claims Hegseth dismantled civilian-harm monitoring systems, removed senior military lawyers and reduced personnel responsible for protecting civilians during military operations.
The document argues those decisions contributed to failures in the military's targeting process.
Impeachment Resolution Targets Pentagon Leadership
The renewed impeachment effort follows Massie's earlier September push, with his latest resolution detailing additional alleged deaths and intensifying congressional scrutiny of the Pentagon chief's conduct during overseas military operations.
Massie announced on November 9 he is moving to force a House vote on the eight impeachment charges, renewing pressure on Hegseth as Congress returns to Washington.
Hegseth has defended the Trump administration's military operations, while the Pentagon previously described him as a transformative leader.
The impeachment allegations remain contested, and the House has not convicted or removed him from office.