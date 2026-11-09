EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Extrajudicial Killings' in Explosive Impeachment Resolution Targeting Pentagon Chief

Among the most serious accusations is Article V, titled "Extrajudicial Killings," which alleges Hegseth oversaw military strikes against vessels suspected of transporting narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The resolution claims at least 69 separate attacks struck 73 vessels, killing at least 243 individuals.

Lawmakers behind the proposed articles accuse Hegseth of replacing established maritime law-enforcement procedures with lethal military force against individuals who had not been convicted of crimes.

The document alleges the Pentagon chief effectively assumed the roles of "judge, jury, and executioner" by authorizing deadly operations without proper legal justification.