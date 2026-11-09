Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Threat as Defense Secretary Comes Under Fire Following GOP Midterm Elections Disaster

Hegseth has been a prominent supporter of the military campaign in Iran and has been accused of telling the president "only what he wants to hear" about the war's progress.

Trump has acknowledged the conflict hurt Republicans politically, particularly because of its impact on fuel prices.

However, he maintained that he would make the same decision again, arguing Iran could not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

And despite the backlash, Trump has publicly stated he doesn't have any plans to fire Hegseth, telling a reporter recently, "I have every intention to keep him."

However, the 80-year-old did acknowledge many leaders have grown frustrated with Hegseth, 46.

"I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why," Trump said before confessing that it would be "easier" to bring in a new Defense Secretary before Democrats take control of Congress.