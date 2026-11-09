Top Democrat Claims 'We Don't Want to Admit' U.S. 'Lost' Trump's War in Iran — And Proposes Cutting Funding for Conflict

On Friday, November 6, Smith also pledged Democrats would seek to cut off funding for the conflict after taking control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith claimed that the United States must acknowledge it has lost President Donald Trump's war with Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speaking on The New Republic's "Daily Blast" podcast, Smith, who is expected to lead the House Armed Services Committee next year, argued that ending the fighting would require confronting what he believes the war has cost the United States.

"We lost," Smith told host Greg Sargent.

He added that "Iran will be in a stronger position when this war is over" and that the United States would emerge weaker.

Smith compared the difficulty of ending the conflict to the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan, arguing that the unwillingness to acknowledge military setbacks had contributed to prolonged U.S. involvement in both countries.