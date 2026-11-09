Christa Pike's Plea to Be Moved Out of Prison Infirmary Slammed by Tennessee Attorney General

"They are denying her the opportunity to work, eat, and otherwise socialize with any other women at DJRC as set out in the Agreement," the filing reads.

Additionally, in a statement written by Pike, she alleged she’s forced to scrub "roach-infested showers," putting her at "high risk of infection and further injury."

Pike also claimed she's seen "multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards" and inmates in psychotic episodes, potentially putting her in "danger."

"I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me," she wrote, adding she’s scared she’ll get "seriously hurt."

The inmate claimed she has already been back to the emergency room, though it is unclear why.