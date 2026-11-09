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Home > News > Christa Pike

Christa Pike's Plea to Be Moved Out of Prison Infirmary Slammed by Tennessee Attorney General

Christa Pike is still recovering from her botched execution attempt.
Source: MERCY FOR CHRISTA WEBSITE

Christa Pike is still recovering from her botched execution attempt.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Tennessee’s Attorney General asked the judge to deny Christa Pike's request to be moved from a solitary prison infirmary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this month, her lawyers filed a motion requesting she be allowed to recover from her botched execution attempt in a unit with other inmates.

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Pike Alleges Dangerous Conditions in Unit

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Pike wants to socialize with other inmates.
Source: FOX NEWS

Pike wants to socialize with other inmates.

"They are denying her the opportunity to work, eat, and otherwise socialize with any other women at DJRC as set out in the Agreement," the filing reads.

Additionally, in a statement written by Pike, she alleged she’s forced to scrub "roach-infested showers," putting her at "high risk of infection and further injury."

Pike also claimed she's seen "multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards" and inmates in psychotic episodes, potentially putting her in "danger."

"I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me," she wrote, adding she’s scared she’ll get "seriously hurt."

The inmate claimed she has already been back to the emergency room, though it is unclear why.

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Attorney General Slams Defense Team’s Motion

Skrmetti said Pike needs to be in the infirmary so she can get the medical care she needs.
Source: TDOC

Jonathan Skrmetti said Pike needs to be in the infirmary so she can get the medical care she needs.

Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti was made aware of the petition and filed his own motion with the judge in response.

Skrmetti wrote that Tennessee has a "constitutional duty to offer medical care to Pike" and the convicted killer "cannot force TDOC to compromise that duty" so that she can stay in a unit with preferable conditions.

The AG further explained that the 50-year-old has access to "correctional staff, clinical staff, and facility leadership" where she is.

Pike also has a tablet and phone to contact others, as well as the right to request visitors besides her lawyers and spiritual adviser.

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Violent Past Cited

The AG cited Pike's attempted murder of another inmate.
Source: TDOC

The AG cited Pike's attempted murder of another inmate.

The AG also brought up Pike's complex prison history.

"She once tried to murder another inmate and was disciplined for an escape attempt," he stated. "She therefore cannot pick and choose any housing assignment."

In August 2001, Pike nearly succeeded in strangling fellow inmate Patricia Jones to death with a shoestring. Pike previously claimed she did it to protect inmate Natasha Cornett, whom Jones had been in an altercation with at the time.

Following the incident, Pike received an additional 25 years to her prison sentence.

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Pike coordinated a plot to escape prison in 2011.
Source: TDOC

Pike coordinated a plot to escape prison in 2011.

Around a decade later, in 2012, Pike was busted for allegedly planning her escape over the course of a year.

She coordinated with friend Donald Kohut, who visited her monthly, and eventually, corrections officer Justin Heflin, whom Kohut bribed.

"It should come as no surprise that maximum-security inmates cannot be allowed to roam a separate DJRC housing area that essentially operates as a nursing home," Skrmetti wrote.

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