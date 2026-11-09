Stephen King, 79, Reflects on His Own Death as He Admits 'I'm Not as Young as I Used to Be'

During their sit-down, Joy Behar asked him how many hours a day he spends creating his famous stories.

He replied that he usually writes about three hours daily, adding that he's "gotta keep it fresh."

However, when Behar she tried to cut to commercial break, King interrupted. "Also, the other thing is, I'm not as young as I used to be. I know that I look young, but I'm really not. God will shut me up eventually, but hopefully not too soon."

Behar cried out, "Don't say that!" and Ana Navarro said, "Your books are gonna be eternal."

"I don't know about that," he responded. "That's kind to say."