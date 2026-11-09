Stephen King, 79, Reflects on His Own Death as He Admits 'I'm Not as Young as I Used to Be'
Nov. 9 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Famed author Stephen King unexpectedly addressed the topic of his future passing on The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 79-year-old, who regularly explores themes of darkness, death and crime in his work, brought up his own mortality on the hit morning show while he promoted his new book, Other Worlds Than These.
Stephen King Reflects on His Age
During their sit-down, Joy Behar asked him how many hours a day he spends creating his famous stories.
He replied that he usually writes about three hours daily, adding that he's "gotta keep it fresh."
However, when Behar she tried to cut to commercial break, King interrupted. "Also, the other thing is, I'm not as young as I used to be. I know that I look young, but I'm really not. God will shut me up eventually, but hopefully not too soon."
Behar cried out, "Don't say that!" and Ana Navarro said, "Your books are gonna be eternal."
"I don't know about that," he responded. "That's kind to say."
The Mainer Comments on Midterm Elections
King was also asked about the recent midterm elections, which led him to reflect on his home state of Maine's new senator, Troy Jackson.
"After the 2024 elections, I felt like a dog that was offered a treat, and it was pulled back," he said. "This time, I was really doubtful about it right up until the end, and when it happened, I was just crazy. I can't believe Susan Collins crawled out of her coffin so many times and finally lost to Troy Jackson."
Behar asked if there was a horror story King could write about Republican Senator Collins, to which he quipped, "There might be, but I won't write it. I lived it."
King Has Sold Millions of His Books
The "master of horror" has sold over $350 million copies of his books worldwide. He's promoting his latest book, which is part of the Talisman trilogy that he co-authored with his late friend Peter Straub.
King has called it more of an adventure story that has a lot of "close calls" rather than straight horror.
"The important thing is, you can read it without having read the other two," he said.
A New Adaptation of 'Carrie' Hit Streaming
Alyssa Farrah Griffin asked King about his thoughts on the various iterations of his famed book Carrie.
The popular story was recently adapted by Mike Flanagan into a TV show for Amazon Prime. The show has a more modern twist, featuring social media as a platform for the bullying kids.
"It's kind of a fairytale," he explained. "I started it as a men's magazine story and thought it was gonna be too long so I threw it away."
"My wife fished it out of the waste basket and said 'This is kind of good,' and I said, 'But I don't understand anything about girls and locker rooms," he continued. "My wife said, 'I'll tell you anything you need to know. I'll tell you all the secrets.'"