White House on Lockdown After Car Rams Through Secure Area — With Donald Trump Inside Presidential Residence

Just moments later, a second person jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. President Donald Trump was reportedly in the residence at the time of the intrusion, which happened just steps away from the highly secured building.

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday morning, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after a car jumped a curb and plowed into an informational sign outside the president's home.

The passenger car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park, which faces the White House. However, it did not reach any of the executive mansion’s security gates.

Secret Service agents responded quickly and ordered the driver out of the car and onto the ground. Witnesses said the unidentified driver became involved in a physical confrontation with the agents and National Guard personnel.

The individual was subsequently taken into custody and was heard shouting "oh my God" as officers escorted him away from the park.