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Home > Politics > Breaking News

White House on Lockdown After Car Rams Through Secure Area — With Donald Trump Inside Presidential Residence

The White House was placed on lockdown after a car crashed into a sign nearby.
Source: MEGA

The White House was placed on lockdown after a car crashed into a sign nearby.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday morning, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after a car jumped a curb and plowed into an informational sign outside the president's home.

Just moments later, a second person jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. President Donald Trump was reportedly in the residence at the time of the intrusion, which happened just steps away from the highly secured building.

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Secret Service Swiftly Responded

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President Trump was reportedly inside the home at the time.
Source: MEGA

President Trump was reportedly inside the home at the time.

The passenger car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park, which faces the White House. However, it did not reach any of the executive mansion’s security gates.

Secret Service agents responded quickly and ordered the driver out of the car and onto the ground. Witnesses said the unidentified driver became involved in a physical confrontation with the agents and National Guard personnel.

The individual was subsequently taken into custody and was heard shouting "oh my God" as officers escorted him away from the park.

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Source: @IAmyLeigh/X

As a precaution, the Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to sweep the vehicle, but soon cleared it. Federal investigators are actively working to determine the suspect's identity and motive.

At the same time, a second man roughly 100 yards away from the crash tried to jump the barrier in the Lafayette Park perimeter. Officers took him down and led him away from the grounds. His motive is also unknown at this time.

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Prior White House Scare

The sedan crashed into a sign across the street from the White House.
Source: IAmyLeigh/X

The sedan crashed into a sign across the street from the White House.

The Secret Service has proved it does not hold back when there is a perceived threat against the president. Earlier this year, agents opened fire on an armed suspect near the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue NW.

As Radar reported at the time, officials had been tracking a suspicious individual believed to be carrying a firearm near the White House complex on May 4, when the situation suddenly escalated.

“An armed confrontation ensued, resulting in one adult male being shot multiple times by Secret Service Police officers,” the agency confirmed in a statement to Radar.

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The driver was seen throwing punches at responding officers.
Source: IAmyLeigh/X

The driver was seen throwing punches at responding officers.

Authorities said the suspect was struck and rushed to a nearby hospital after a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The violent exchange also left an innocent bystander caught in the chaos. Officials revealed a juvenile was injured during the gunfire, suffering non-life-threatening wounds after being struck amid the confrontation.

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White House Correspondents' Dinner Incident

Trump has been a frequent target from disgruntled constituents.
Source: MEGA

Trump has been a frequent target from disgruntled constituents.

Of course, security around the president has been beefed up since the shocking alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, where suspect Cole Tomas Allen broke into the high-profile event with weapons.

Surveillance footage showed Allen rushing past security checkpoints and toward the ballroom where Trump and other high-ranking officials were gathered, triggering chaos as agents moved in to stop him.

Authorities alleged the suspect traveled from California to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the incident, checking into a hotel and preparing for the attack before carrying out what prosecutors have described as a premeditated plan.

Investigators claimed Allen was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun, and knives, when he attempted to breach security at the event, raising serious concerns about vulnerabilities at one of the most high-profile gatherings in the country.

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