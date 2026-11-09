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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Cancels Child Safety Speech as Duchess Is 'Not Emotionally Strong Enough' Following Father Thomas' Arrest Over Child Abuse Material Allegations

Split image of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle backed out of a speech about children's online safety.

Nov. 9 2026, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle backed out of a speech about children's online safety amid her father Thomas Markle Sr.'s latest legal trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She was set to deliver the speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, but a source claims she decided not to go through with it following Thomas' arrest.

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Meghan Markle 'Not Strong Enough' for Public Speaking

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Image of Meghan Markle has backed out of a speech about children's online safety.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has backed out of a speech about children's online safety.

"She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now," the source explained.

Prince Harry will still deliver his speech, and Markle is expected to be in attendance. It will be her first public appearance since Thomas' arrest.

After Harry's speech, the couple will walk through the memorial, which is dedicated to kids who have died after being subjected to harmful material on social media. The memorial features 50 phones, all with images of children who have passed away.

Harry will then join a panel discussion about helping kids stay safe online, dubbed "Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children."

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Thomas Markle's Arrest

Image of Thomas Markle was arrested on November 6, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle was arrested on November 6, 2026.

Thomas was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, on one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

His son, Thomas Jr., alleges that he made a disturbing discovery of some of the alleged images at his father's home in Cebu, Philippines.

Shortly after her father's arrest, Markle released a passionate statement, making her feelings crystal clear.

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Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' by Allegations

Image of In a statement, Meghan Markle confirmed she's 'deeply distressed' by the allegations her father is facing.
Source: MEGA

In a statement, Meghan Markle confirmed she's 'deeply distressed' by the allegations her father is facing.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement began.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," Markle continued.

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Meghan Markle Hopes 'Justice Will be Served'

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Image of Meghan Markle hopes 'justice will be fully served' in light of her father's arrest.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hopes 'justice will be fully served' in light of her father's arrest.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” the Duchess of Sussex noted.

She concluded, “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

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