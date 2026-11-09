Meghan Markle Cancels Child Safety Speech as Duchess Is 'Not Emotionally Strong Enough' Following Father Thomas' Arrest Over Child Abuse Material Allegations

She was set to deliver the speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, but a source claims she decided not to go through with it following Thomas' arrest.

Meghan Markle backed out of a speech about children's online safety amid her father Thomas Markle Sr.'s latest legal trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle has backed out of a speech about children's online safety.

"She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now," the source explained.

Prince Harry will still deliver his speech, and Markle is expected to be in attendance. It will be her first public appearance since Thomas' arrest.

After Harry's speech, the couple will walk through the memorial, which is dedicated to kids who have died after being subjected to harmful material on social media. The memorial features 50 phones, all with images of children who have passed away.

Harry will then join a panel discussion about helping kids stay safe online, dubbed "Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children."