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Home > Entertainment > Russell Brand
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EXCLUSIVE: Watch — Disturbing Video of Russell Brand With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurfaces Amid Comic's Sentencing

Photo of of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @russellbrandtv/Youtube;MEGA

A disturbing video of Russell Brand with Sean 'Diddy' Combs has resurfaced amid his sentencing.

Nov. 9 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand was filmed joking about s-- with Sean "Diddy" Combs in resurfaced footage showing the two disgraced entertainers enjoying a private jet trip to Las Vegas years before their respective criminal convictions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The video, recorded in 2009, shows Brand, 51, and Combs, 57, traveling to the Ricky Hatton-Manny Pacquiao boxing match.

The pair later appeared together in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.

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Source: @russellbrandtv/Youtube

Resurfaced footage showed Russell Brand joking with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2009.

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Russell Brand and Diddy Private Jet Footage Resurfaces

Photo of of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @russellbrandtv/Youtube

Brand and Combs shared a private jet trip to a Las Vegas boxing match.

The footage has attracted renewed attention following Brand's sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Combs, embracing Brand aboard the aircraft, introduced him as "a very, very, very dear friend of mine."

The music mogul appeared momentarily uncomfortable with their physical closeness, asking: "Does this feel... It felt a little..."

Brand replied: "I liked it."

Combs responded: "Yeah, you liked it?"

Brand explained: "I didn't feel comfortable enough to start embracing you. So, I didn't want to be... I referred to you with affection. I thought you were in a position to express an arm on me. I mean, I didn't let it cross over into the area of being physically aroused or anything."

Combs then outlined their plans for what he described as "a straight guy date" and said they would enjoy the company of "h--s."

Brand, who was dating singer Katy Perry, 42, at the time, questioned what the ultimate outcome of their weekend together might be.

He asked: "With a normal date... the best possible result of that date is s--. Now, with our heterosexual date, what is the best thing that could happen?"

Combs replied: "We could find some women to have s-- with."

Brand responded: "That is our conclusion."

Addressing the camera, Combs declared: "As you know, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

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Russell Brand and Diddy Both Behind Bars

Photo of of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand faced ten years while Sean Combs served fifty months.

The footage predates the criminal proceedings that ultimately resulted in both men's imprisonment.

Brand was convicted last Thursday of r--ing one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a trial involving offenses committed between 1999 and 2009.

Sentencing him on Monday, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan described the former comedian as a "sexual predator" who had demonstrated "staggering arrogance" and disrespect toward his victims.

Brand received nine years for rape alongside concurrent sentences for three sexual assaults, with the overall custodial term totaling 10 years and six months.

His wife, Laura, and father, Ron, attended the hearing. Combs, meanwhile, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his July 2025 conviction on transportation-related prostitution offenses.

The former Bad Boy Records executive was acquitted of racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.

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Judge's Strong Words During Sentencing

Photo of of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator during sentencing.

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Brand's victims described enduring psychological harm during sentencing proceedings.

One woman told the court: "Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has affected my life. I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women."

The judge told Brand in his sentencing remarks: "In many people's eyes, you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations.

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Photo of of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

One of Brand's victims told the court she hoped he would hurt no more women.

"Those public declarations you were a s-- offender allowed a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities many years before.

"[In sentencing], I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial, of which the jury were not sure and found you not guilty."

The judge added he planned to reduce Brand's sentence by a year due to mitigating factors, including no crimes being reported in the last 17 years and evidence supporting his good character, including work with addicts.

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