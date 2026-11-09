The footage has attracted renewed attention following Brand's sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Combs, embracing Brand aboard the aircraft, introduced him as "a very, very, very dear friend of mine."

The music mogul appeared momentarily uncomfortable with their physical closeness, asking: "Does this feel... It felt a little..."

Brand replied: "I liked it."

Combs responded: "Yeah, you liked it?"

Brand explained: "I didn't feel comfortable enough to start embracing you. So, I didn't want to be... I referred to you with affection. I thought you were in a position to express an arm on me. I mean, I didn't let it cross over into the area of being physically aroused or anything."

Combs then outlined their plans for what he described as "a straight guy date" and said they would enjoy the company of "h--s."

Brand, who was dating singer Katy Perry, 42, at the time, questioned what the ultimate outcome of their weekend together might be.

He asked: "With a normal date... the best possible result of that date is s--. Now, with our heterosexual date, what is the best thing that could happen?"

Combs replied: "We could find some women to have s-- with."

Brand responded: "That is our conclusion."

Addressing the camera, Combs declared: "As you know, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."