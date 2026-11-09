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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Saying He Hopes to Go to Heaven in New Interview: 'How Delusional Is This Idiot?

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Source: MEGA, UNSPLASH

Donald Trump said that 'in theory,' he'll be going to Heaven when he dies.

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Nov. 9 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Critics of Donald Trump torched the president for saying he believes that he'll go to heaven when he dies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old made the controversial remark during a Sunday, November 8, appearance on 60 Minutes.

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Donald Trump Believes 'in Theory' He's Going to Heaven

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump spoke out on his views of the afterlife.

"Let's talk about death. You have survived multiple assassination attempts. One came very, very close to you. I imagine that that had some kind of effect on how you think about mortality. What do you think happens when you die?" correspondent Ross Douthat asked the prez.

"I mean, I think I've done a good job," he replied.

"What do you think happens to Donald Trump when you die? Not your memory, yourself," Douthat clarified.

"You mean where I go? Well, I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven," the POTUS said.

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Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE
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'I Dont Want to Go to H---'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump insisted he would not forgive his enemies.

Douthat then questioned, "Do you think you're going to heaven?"

The tycoon appeared somewhat surprised at the prospect of going anywhere else, replying, "Uh, I hope so. I don't want to go to h---."

"Let's say you pass away. You're entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years," he said. "Do you think you can do it?"

"Well, then I wouldn't be real, would I?" Trump responded, noting that he found them to be "very bad people"

Douthat pressed, "Before the judgment throne of God, before the judgment."

Trump declared he wouldn't forgive them in order to get into heaven.

"The answer is no," the president insisted. "I want to be honest. I think they were very bad people."

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'How Delusional Is This Idiot?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics called Trump an 'idiot' for his remarks on the afterlife.

Trump's critics on X fumed over his belief that he'll get into heaven.

"How f------ delusional is this idiot? If there is a heaven and h---, and he does not end up in h---, no one does," one user scoffed.

"He can't buy his way to heaven, plus he violated all ten commandments too," a second person claimed.

A third person snarked, "He'll be on the express elevator to H---."

A fourth user simply stated, "Trump is going to h---. Sorry, Trump."

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'I Think I'm Not Maybe Heaven-bound'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump acknowledged in August that he's not sure he'll make it into heaven.

On August 19, Trump said during an appearance on Fox and Friends that he hoped that brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia could be his ticket to a happy afterlife.

However, the prez acknowledged, "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole."

Two days later aboard Air Force One, Trump was questioned about the heaven comment and admitted, "You know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven. Okay?"

He added, "I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now, as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven."

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