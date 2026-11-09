Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Saying He Hopes to Go to Heaven in New Interview: 'How Delusional Is This Idiot?

Douthat then questioned, "Do you think you're going to heaven?"

The tycoon appeared somewhat surprised at the prospect of going anywhere else, replying, "Uh, I hope so. I don't want to go to h---."

"Let's say you pass away. You're entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years," he said. "Do you think you can do it?"

"Well, then I wouldn't be real, would I?" Trump responded, noting that he found them to be "very bad people"

Douthat pressed, "Before the judgment throne of God, before the judgment."

Trump declared he wouldn't forgive them in order to get into heaven.

"The answer is no," the president insisted. "I want to be honest. I think they were very bad people."