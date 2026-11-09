Ellen DeGeneres' Former Producer Matthew Wright's Cause of Death Determined After Sudden Passing

"Obstructive sleep apnea and Class II obesity" were given as secondary contributors, according to a publication.

Following his death, a GoFundMe was launched for the producer's loved ones.

The funds will pay for a memorial, funeral, and transporting his body to his family. Any money that is left over will be put in a trust for Wright's niece, whom the fundraiser described as "Matt's pride & joy."

"As many of you know, Matt & Justin were both laid off this summer. And the unexpected costs of getting Matt home, a funeral and a memorial are impossible for the family to bear," the GoFundMe read.

Speaking on Wright, his family said that he was the "light of every room" who "curated a beautiful life."

"He will be remembered for being everything everyone loved," it continued. "Sweetly stubborn and stubbornly sweet, persistently curious and curiously persistent, profoundly loving and lovingly profound."