Bill Cosby Accuser Demands Disgraced Comedian Be Thrown Back Behind Bars Over Unpaid $59Million Judgment

Motsinger claimed she met Cosby in the early 1970s while working as a server at a Sausalito, California, restaurant called The Trident.

After she agreed to accompany him to a comedy show, Motsinger alleged that she was given wine and pills and she was knocked her unconscious. She claimed that she woke up with her clothes stripped.

This makes Motsinger one woman out of more than 60 who have accused Cosby of misconduct. She was initially awarded $19.25million in economic/non-economic damages, and was later also given $40million in punitive damages.

"This verdict is not just about me—it’s about finally being heard and holding Mr. Cosby accountable," Motsinger said via her lawyers at the time. "I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years. It never goes away. Today, a jury saw the truth and held him accountable. That means everything. I hope this gives strength to other survivors who are still waiting for their moment to be heard."