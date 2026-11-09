Bill Cosby Accuser Demands Disgraced Comedian Be Thrown Back Behind Bars Over Unpaid $59Million Judgment
Nov. 9 2026, Updated 4:38 p.m. ET
A sexual assault accuser of Bill Cosby is hoping a new warrant for his arrest can be made for allegedly blowing off court orders, RadarOnline.com can report.
Donna Motsinger is asking the judge to hold him in contempt for not paying the millions of dollars in judgment that he owes her. Court documents say the elderly comedian has been refusing to cooperate in paying her $59.25 million in her civil sexual assault case.
Motsinger Demands Her Unpaid Judgment
Motsinger, 84, claims none of the judgment has been paid after a judge found Cosby, 89, liable in March for drugging her and sexually assaulting her in 1972. Cosby was denied a new trial in May, but appeals to a higher court are pending.
On October 9, a judge reportedly ordered Cosby to pay $1,560 in sanctions and present the financial information within 10 days, but allegedly neither was done. Motsinger called for Cosby to be back in court for more answers and is seeking his arrest if he doesn't show.
She is further seeking five days in jail for each violation, $1,000 in fines, and $3,284 in legal fees.
Motsinger's Allegations Against Cosby
Motsinger claimed she met Cosby in the early 1970s while working as a server at a Sausalito, California, restaurant called The Trident.
After she agreed to accompany him to a comedy show, Motsinger alleged that she was given wine and pills and she was knocked her unconscious. She claimed that she woke up with her clothes stripped.
This makes Motsinger one woman out of more than 60 who have accused Cosby of misconduct. She was initially awarded $19.25million in economic/non-economic damages, and was later also given $40million in punitive damages.
"This verdict is not just about me—it’s about finally being heard and holding Mr. Cosby accountable," Motsinger said via her lawyers at the time. "I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years. It never goes away. Today, a jury saw the truth and held him accountable. That means everything. I hope this gives strength to other survivors who are still waiting for their moment to be heard."
Cosby Continues to Deny Allegations
Cosby denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him. A former spokesperson for him said the verdict made him "deeply saddened" and sets a dangerous precedent "to allow decade-old allegations, presented without evidence or proof, to stand."
He was previously convicted on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for the Pennsylvania allegations of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He served three years before he was released for his overturned charges after it was found he was denied self-incrimination protection.
Cosby's Disappearance May Be Health Related
Cosby's attorney has recently stated that his health has taken a turn for the worse, affecting his ability to face the court allegations. He is currently blind, and his mobility has become impaired. He allegedly requires an assistant to help him at depositions.
A hearing for Motsinger's recent request is scheduled for January.