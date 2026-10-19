EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Declining Health Sparks Fears He's Near His Final Days

In a new court filing, in response to a lawsuit filed by 10 accusers, Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claimed he is in poor health. Bonjean explained his deteriorating health, which was attributed to age, is making combatting the allegations difficult.

She wrote, "He is legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations that make appearing in person for a deposition as a location far from his money challenging."

In June 2025, Cosby was unable to sit for a deposition because he was not able to be accompanied by a "male assistant." Cosby, according to the court filing, needs someone to be with him "at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom."

Attorney Jordan Rutsky asked a federal judge to force Cosby to sit for a deposition or else order him to pay a "default judgment" for "his repeated and willful discovery misconduct." According to a court filing, Cosby has missed three scheduled deposition appointments.

However, Bonjean insisted Cosby is unable to show up because he's "homebound," having spent his birthday hidden away at home. She claimed a deposition would jeopardize "his safety and health," adding, "There is nothing nefarious going on behind the scenes, and there is no 'repeated and willful discovery misconduct.'"