EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Declining Health Sparks Fears He's Near His Final Days
Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby's health is in sharp decline, according to his attorney, taking a turn from his previous 2024 claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 89-year-old, who has been enveloped in his severe sexual misconduct claims, is reportedly declining, as he is even unable to use the bathroom by himself.
Bill Cosby's Attorney Details Health Concerns
In a new court filing, in response to a lawsuit filed by 10 accusers, Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claimed he is in poor health. Bonjean explained his deteriorating health, which was attributed to age, is making combatting the allegations difficult.
She wrote, "He is legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations that make appearing in person for a deposition as a location far from his money challenging."
In June 2025, Cosby was unable to sit for a deposition because he was not able to be accompanied by a "male assistant." Cosby, according to the court filing, needs someone to be with him "at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom."
Attorney Jordan Rutsky asked a federal judge to force Cosby to sit for a deposition or else order him to pay a "default judgment" for "his repeated and willful discovery misconduct." According to a court filing, Cosby has missed three scheduled deposition appointments.
However, Bonjean insisted Cosby is unable to show up because he's "homebound," having spent his birthday hidden away at home. She claimed a deposition would jeopardize "his safety and health," adding, "There is nothing nefarious going on behind the scenes, and there is no 'repeated and willful discovery misconduct.'"
Medical Expert Examines Bill Cosby's Conditions
Dr. Stuart Fisher, who has not treated Cosby, examined the conditions reported by the disgraced comedian's attorney.
"He has a cartload of ailments that can kill him at any time," he said. "And the incredible stress he's under is making things worse! He's being forced to be in and out of courtrooms defending himself. He can fight all the court cases, but he can't fight the aging process. And with him, the odds of survival are slim."
Bill Cosby Allegedly Refuses to Pay Settlement
In addition to the outstanding deposition request, Cosby has another open facet of a case. He allegedly refused to pay about a $59million judgment to Don Motsinger, who sued him for sexually assaulting her.
She requested the court penalize him with $2million in interest and fees.
Previously, Cosby lost a trial in March when the jury found him liable for the alleged assault. However, he was given the option to settle for just $5million. When he filed an appeal, the court rejected the request, and he seemingly went M.I.A.
However, he reportedly sold off his African art collection and funneled money into his daughter's trust fund rather than hand out payment to Motsinger.
Motsinger said, “Rather than accepting the consequences of his decision to go to trial, Mr. Cosby is fighting yet again to avoid accountability for his own actions."
Bill Cosby Found Guilty in Pennsylvania Case
Cosby has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Over 60 women have accused the once-revered actor of a flurry of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, r--e, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and sexual harassment.
In addition to civil lawsuits, Cosby faced criminal proceedings. He was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, but the conviction was overturned. He was released from prison.